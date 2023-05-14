Business

SA firmly in Huawei's sights

14 May 2023 - 11:35 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The launch of a range of new Huawei flagship smartphone in Dubai this week marked a significant shift in strategy for the company, with South Africa in the crosshairs.

As it continues making a comeback from the 3-year-old ban by the US government on its use of Google’s Android services, Huawei is focusing on markets where both consumers and governments remain well-disposed to the brand. ..

