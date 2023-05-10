An unexpected rise in US oil inventories has sparked demand concerns, while investors await US inflation data
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
National police commissioner backs former Eskom CEO’s claim he informed law enforcement, but the Hawks and police minister deny they were told
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Michelin moved swiftly to protect trade secrets which a former employee was able to reveal to its competitor
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Nine-member jury awards about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages in civil case
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
The G7 has traditionally been seen as the most advanced economic bloc of countries. However, the performance of the Western-led bloc has been declining, and by 2028 the G7's contribution to the world economy is expected to decrease to 27.8%, while the Brics will account for 35%. The report suggests China will be the top contributor to global growth over the next five years, with its share set to be double that of the US. China's share of global GDP expansion is expected to reach 22.6% by 2028, while India will also pass the US
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Brics bloc is steadily rising and on track to outpace the G7
The addition of new members will further boost the group’s economic power
The Brics countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — are expected to surpass the US-led Group of Seven (G7) nations in terms of their contribution to the world’s economic growth from 2023 onwards. According to Bloomberg’s most recent calculations based on the latest IMF data, in surpassing the G7 (the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) the Brics group will account for 32.1% of the world’s growth, compared to the G7’s 29.9%.
The G7 has traditionally been seen as the most advanced economic bloc of countries. However, the performance of the Western-led bloc has been declining, and by 2028 the G7's contribution to the world economy is expected to decrease to 27.8%, while the Brics will account for 35%. The report suggests China will be the top contributor to global growth over the next five years, with its share set to be double that of the US. China's share of global GDP expansion is expected to reach 22.6% by 2028, while India will also pass the US
