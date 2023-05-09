Business Day TV talks to MyWealth Investments’ Annatjie van Rooyen about this afternoon’s market performance
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
Through the fund, farmers will be able to receive grant funding of between R1.5m and R500,000 depending on the scale of their operations
The proposals arise from the Electoral Amendment Act provisions allowing independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections
The world’s largest mattress manufacturer buys the entire US-based mattress store chain, including Steinhoff’s 50.1% stake, providing a lifeline for the struggling multinational
The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Former Pakistan prime minister was arrested by antigraft watchdog for failing to appear before it
The manager’s side aims to overturn a losing Champions League record against familiar foes
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
Industrial policy is the fancy name governments use when they try to pick winners they believe the market has missed. They do this by erecting barriers to imports (duties, import permits and so on) and through subsidies, sometimes called incentives.
Subsidies as industrial policy are becoming popular in the US and will have negative effects on many of its trading partners. The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (Chips) Act attempts to bring semiconductor manufacture from Taiwan to the US, because the Americans are worried that if China invades Taiwan it will steal its secrets...
DONALD MACKAY: SA must get its countervailing act with incentives together
