World / Asia

Hong Kong editor out on bail after year behind bars

Chung Pui-kuen was the former editor-in-chief of the now-shuttered liberal news site Stand News

13 December 2022 - 10:30 James Pomfret
Boxes of evidence are loaded onto a truck from the offices of online media outlet Stand News during a police raid in Hong Kong on December 29 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG
Boxes of evidence are loaded onto a truck from the offices of online media outlet Stand News during a police raid in Hong Kong on December 29 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG

Hong Kong — The former editor of a major Hong Kong media outlet, who stands accused of publishing seditious materials in a landmark media freedom case in the China-ruled city, was released on bail on Tuesday after being remanded in custody for nearly a year.

Chung Pui-kuen, the former editor-in-chief of the now-shuttered liberal news site Stand News, was granted bail by district court judge Kwok Wai-kin.

The judge said he believed Chung would not engage in any acts endangering national security in granting him cash bail of HK$ 100,000 ($12,860), with conditions including a ban on media interviews and confiscation of his travel documents.

In December 2021, Chung, another former editor Patrick Lam, and the outlet's parent company, Best Pencil (Hong Kong) Limited, were charged with conspiracy to publish seditious publications. They were denied bail a day after a police raid on the pro-democracy media organisation that prompted its closure.

Chung and Lam have pleaded not guilty to the charge. Lam was also granted bail in November, partly on health grounds.

During the trial, prosecutors have accused the liberal news portal of publishing 17 seditious articles, including columns and interviews with prominent Hong Kong activists.

Audrey Eu, their defence lawyer, has applied to the court to terminate the trial on grounds that the prosecution improperly handled evidence, after it presented more than 1,500 pages of evidence that had not been previously declared.

Allan Au, another veteran Hong Kong journalist who occasionally wrote for Stand News, was arrested by national security police in April in connection with the case and is currently out on bail.

Stand News is one of several liberal media outlets, including the Apple Daily newspaper, that have been shuttered since China imposed a national security law on the city in June 2020. Media rights advocacy group Reporters without Borders said the city's media freedom ranking fell in 2022 to 148th out of 180 countries and territories, from 80th in 2021.

Hong Kong authorities have stated that media freedoms remain a fundamental right in the former British colony, which reverted to Chinese rule in 1997, with freedom of the press enshrined in the city's mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

Reuters

Hong Kong court denies bail to former Stand News editors

Magistrate denied bail to former Stand News chief editor Chung Pui-kuen and acting chief editor Patrick Lam who are charged with conspiring to ...
World
11 months ago

Hong Kong police charge two former Stand News editors with sedition-related offences

The two were charged after a raid on the pro-democracy media organisation’s offices on Wednesday and are expected in court later Thursday
World
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nurses walk out amid UK’s winter of strikes
World / Europe
2.
Cyber spies target experts in shaping public ...
World / Asia
3.
Brussels prosecutors raid more European ...
World / Europe
4.
Putin cancels year-end news conference as Ukraine ...
World / Europe
5.
At least 21 casualties as attack on Kabul hotel ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Hong Kong’s Stand News shuts down after police raid

World / Asia

Former Apple Daily journalist held at airport on national security charge

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.