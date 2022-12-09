Investments in clean energy surge in move to a green economy

Once viewed as nice-to-have “green window-dressing”, sustainable investing has quickly become the must-have investment strategy for 2022 and beyond.

Previously considered useful for PR (at best) or a handbrake to economic growth (at worst), several driving factors have rapidly converged to position sustainability-based investing as a high-growth opportunity.

This is not a fleeting trend, the sustainable investment will accelerate in 2023 and beyond due to three major factors:

1. The race for energy independence

On a micro level, the demand for alternatives — such as home-based solar solutions — has risen in tandem with fossil fuel-based energy grids faltering.

On a macro level, governments are scrambling to secure greater energy independence, not to be held hostage to fossil fuel-supplying nations that are — or are likely to become — geopolitical adversaries.

The most stunning example of this is how EU governments have escalated investment into renewable resources, not to be held ransom to natural gas supplies from Russia.