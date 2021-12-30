Hong Kong court denies bail to former Stand News editors

Hong Kong — A Hong Kong court denied bail to two former senior editors charged with conspiring to publish seditious materials a day after police raided the Stand News pro-democracy media organisation, prompting its closure.

About 200 officers raided the office of the online publication on Wednesday, froze its assets and arrested seven current and former senior editors and former board members, in the latest crackdown on the city’s press.

Media advocacy groups and some Western governments criticised the raid and arrests as a sign of further erosion of press freedoms since China imposed a sweeping national security law in the former British colony last year.

Magistrate Peter Law in the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court denied bail applications for former Stand News chief editor Chung Pui-kuen and acting chief editor Patrick Lam. Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of bail hearings.

Along with Best Pencil , the corporate entity behind Stand News, the two men were charged with conspiring “to publish and/or reproduce seditious publications,” according to the charge sheet.

Four former members of the Stand News board — former democratic legislator and barrister Margaret Ng, pop star Denise Ho, Chow Tat-chi and Christine Fang — were released on police bail pending further investigations.

Ng told reporters as she left the police station that, “continuing to care for each other is very important”.

Ho, a Canadian citizen, left without comment.

Chung’s wife, Chan Pui-man, formerly a senior editor with the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper was already being held on different charges in prison where she remains.