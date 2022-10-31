×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

South Korea to probe deadly Halloween crush

The death toll has risen to 154 with 149 injured, 33 of them in serious condition as the country mourns

31 October 2022 - 07:59 Choonsik Yoo, Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee
A Buddhist monk makes a deep bow as he pays respects on October 31 near the scene of a stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI
A Buddhist monk makes a deep bow as he pays respects on October 31 near the scene of a stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Seoul — South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday promised a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush at the weekend that killed more than 150 mostly young people in the capital and plunged the country into mourning.

Officials said the death toll had risen overnight to 154 with 149 injured, 33 of them in serious condition.

Tens of thousands of partygoers had crowded into narrow streets and alleyways of Seoul's popular Itaewon district on Saturday for the first virtually unrestricted Halloween festivities in three years. Many of the revellers were in their teens and dressed in costume.

But chaos erupted when people poured into one particularly narrow and sloping alley, even after it was already packed, witnesses said.

On Monday morning, people laid white chrysanthemums, drinks and candles at a small makeshift altar off an exit of the Itaewon subway station, a few steps away from the site of the crush.

“It doesn't matter how they died, or why they died. Those poor people, all at similar ages to my grandchildren, they died anyway,” said Jung Si-hoon, a retiree and a church elder, who placed an old wooden cross at the makeshift altar.

“What more should we say? We should pray for them and wish they rest in peace.”

Shops and cafes nearby were closed and police cordoned off the site of the incident, which was strewn with trash.

Schools, kindergartens and companies around the country scrapped planned Halloween events. K-pop concerts and government briefings were also cancelled.

“The government will undertake a thorough investigation into what caused this accident and do its best to make necessary institutional changes so that such an accident is not repeated,” Han said as government officials met on the disaster.

“Identification has been completed for all of the 154 deceased except one, and I believe it is time for follow-up measures such as funeral procedures to be carried out in earnest,” Han said. “We will do our best to provide necessary support by reflecting the opinions of the bereaved families as much as possible.”

President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has declared a period of national mourning and designated Itaewon a disaster zone, visited a memorial altar near the Seoul city hall and paid his respects to victims on Monday, his office said.

The crush of partygoers came as Itaewon, a symbol of freewheeling nightlife in the South Korean capital for decades, was starting to thrive after more than two years of Covid-19 restrictions, with trendy restaurants and shops replacing seedy establishments.

The disaster is the country's deadliest since a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students.

The sinking of the Sewol, and criticism of the official response, sent shock waves across South Korea, prompting widespread soul-searching over safety measures in the country that are likely to be renewed in the wake of Saturday's crush.

Reuters

More than 80 die in suspension bridge collapse in India

The 230m bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century
World
13 hours ago

Iranians appear to defy warnings to stop their protests

Social media shows confrontations between students and riot police at universities
World
15 hours ago

South Korea seeks answers after Halloween crush kills more than 150

President declares period of national mourning and designates Seoul’s popular Itaewon district a disaster zone
World
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
More than 80 die in suspension bridge collapse in ...
World / Asia
2.
Why Brazil’s rural boomtowns are behind Bolsonaro
World / Americas
3.
South Korea to probe deadly Halloween crush
World / Asia
4.
Truss phone ‘hacked by suspected Putin agents’
World / Europe
5.
Car bombs at busy Somalian market intersection ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

South Korea seeks answers after Halloween crush kills more than 150

World / Asia

Deadly Indonesian soccer crush sparked by police tear gas

News

Task force to look into crowd safety measures after soccer stampede in Indonesia

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.