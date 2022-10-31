×

Oil drops on concerns over China’s Covid curbs despite fall in US output

Cities intensify Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy as outbreaks widen, dampening earlier hopes of a rebound in demand

31 October 2022 - 07:55 Florence Tan
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns that widening Covid-19 curbs in China will curtail demand, offsetting signs that output at the top US shale field is losing steam.

Brent crude futures dropped 36c, or 0.4%, to $95.41 a barrel by 3.51am after slipping 1.2% on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $87.67 a barrel, down 23c, or 0.3%, after settling down 1.3% on Friday.

Wider Covid curbs in China invariably raise concerns over demand from the world's top crude importer, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Chinese cities are doubling down on Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy as outbreaks widened, dampening earlier hopes of a rebound in demand.

WTI is still supported though by signals from large US producers that productivity and volume gains in the Permian Basin, the nation's top shale field, are slowing.

The warnings came just as US oil exports rose to a record last week and partly pushed WTI prices up 3.4%. Brent rose 2.4% last week, notching its second consecutive weekly gain.

Separately, China's central bank reaffirmed its existing policy objectives in keeping liquidity ample and increasing credit support to the real economy, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Sunday.

In an outlook to be released on Monday, Opec is expected to stick to a view of oil demand rising for another decade, despite increasing use of renewable energy and electric cars, two Opec sources said.

Meanwhile, huge profits at global energy giants, including ExxonMobil Corp and Chevron Corp, have revived calls for windfall taxes.

Reuters

