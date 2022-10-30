More than 80 die in suspension bridge collapse in India

Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
The messy end of e-tolls calls into question the ‘user pays’ revenue model on which these and other public-private projects are based
Suspensions amid suspicions of crime will have an effect on functions, says higher education department
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Having settled its debt, Blue Label co-CEO Brett Levy says the mobile provider is ready to offer new products and get into fresh areas of business
With higher-end establishments reporting good occupancies, operators are waiting for the international market to rebound
Fears of jobs losses and delay in payments to small cane growers a concern
The union is seeking its biggest wage increases since 2008 as inflation accelerates in Germany
The seasoned batsman hit three sixes and three boundaries to end on 56 not out in a match-winning 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
Ahmedabad — At least 81 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below.
Reuters TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.
Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety. A number of children were among the victims.
Prateek Vasava, who swam to the river bank after falling from the bridge, told 24 Hours Gujarati-language news channel that he witnessed several children drop into the river.
“I wanted to pull some of them along with me but they had drowned or got swept away,” he said.
The bridge had collapsed in just a few seconds, he said.
Atul Prajapati, a medical officer at the state hospital near the disaster site, said: “We have found 81 bodies and the final rites process has begun.”
Dozens of people were also injured, officials said.
Authorities said more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said more than 150 people were on the bridge itself.
The bridge had drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays.
“Many children were enjoying holidays for Diwali and they came here as tourists. All of them fell one on top of another. The bridge collapsed due to overloading,” said one witness, who gave his name as Sukram
The 230m bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation.
Fifty navy and 30 air force personnel were called in to help along with a national disaster management team to trace missing people, the government said in a statement. A five-member team was appointed to conduct an investigation into the disaster.
Opposition party leaders alleged that the government had not conducted a thorough technical assessment and load bearing capacity before it was opened to the public.
Morbi is renowned as ceramic manufacturing centre.
The incident also comes ahead of elections in Gujarat, which are expected to be held by the year-end with the current term of the Modi's ruling party's term ending in February, 2023.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
More than 80 die in suspension bridge collapse in India
Ahmedabad — At least 81 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below.
Reuters TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.
Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety. A number of children were among the victims.
Prateek Vasava, who swam to the river bank after falling from the bridge, told 24 Hours Gujarati-language news channel that he witnessed several children drop into the river.
“I wanted to pull some of them along with me but they had drowned or got swept away,” he said.
The bridge had collapsed in just a few seconds, he said.
Atul Prajapati, a medical officer at the state hospital near the disaster site, said: “We have found 81 bodies and the final rites process has begun.”
Dozens of people were also injured, officials said.
Authorities said more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said more than 150 people were on the bridge itself.
The bridge had drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays.
“Many children were enjoying holidays for Diwali and they came here as tourists. All of them fell one on top of another. The bridge collapsed due to overloading,” said one witness, who gave his name as Sukram
The 230m bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation.
Fifty navy and 30 air force personnel were called in to help along with a national disaster management team to trace missing people, the government said in a statement. A five-member team was appointed to conduct an investigation into the disaster.
Opposition party leaders alleged that the government had not conducted a thorough technical assessment and load bearing capacity before it was opened to the public.
Morbi is renowned as ceramic manufacturing centre.
The incident also comes ahead of elections in Gujarat, which are expected to be held by the year-end with the current term of the Modi's ruling party's term ending in February, 2023.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
South Korea seeks answers after Halloween crush kills more than 150
Deadly Indonesian soccer crush sparked by police tear gas
Car bombs at busy Somalian market intersection kill at least 100
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.