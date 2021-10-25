World / Americas

US mandates WHO-approved vaccinations for foreign travellers

US to move away from country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic

25 October 2021 - 23:25 David Shepardson
US President Joe Biden speaks in Kearny, New Jersey, the US, October 25 2021. Picture: STEPHANIE KEITH/BLOOMBERG
US President Joe Biden speaks in Kearny, New Jersey, the US, October 25 2021. Picture: STEPHANIE KEITH/BLOOMBERG

Washington  —  US President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travellers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective on November 8, the White House said.

The extraordinary US travel restrictions were first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of Covid-19. The rules bar most non-US citizens who within the past 14 days have been in the UK, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, SA, Iran and Brazil.

“It is in the interests of the US to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the US,” Biden’s proclamation says.

The White House confirmed that children under 18 are exempt from the new vaccine requirements as are people with some medical issues. Non-tourist travellers from about 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be eligible for exemption from the rules. Those receiving an exemption will generally need to be vaccinated if they intend to remain in the US for more than 60 days.

The White House first disclosed on September 20 it would remove restrictions in early November for fully vaccinated air travellers from 33 countries.

The Biden administration also detailed requirements airlines must follow to confirm foreign travellers have been vaccinated before boarding US-bound flights.

One concern among US officials and airlines is making sure foreign travellers are aware of the new vaccine rules that will take effect in just two weeks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is issuing on Monday new contact tracing rules requiring airlines to collect information from international air passengers as needed “to follow up with travellers who have been exposed to Covid-19 variants or other pathogens.”

The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the World Health Organization (WHO) and will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines  from travellers.

Foreign air travellers will need to provide vaccination documentation from an “official source” and airlines must confirm the last dose was at least two weeks earlier than the travel date.

International air travellers will need to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure. The White House said unvaccinated Americans and foreign nationals receiving exemptions will need to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 24 hours of departing.

Reuters 

Busa looks to court for clarity on mandatory vaccines

Organised business wants legal certainty as SA risks failing to vaccinate 50% of adults by year end
National
19 hours ago

Pfizer study shows booster jab restores efficacy to 95.6% against Covid-19

The trial results show boosters can play an important role in pandemic containment, says  BioNTech CEO
Companies
4 days ago

Burundi’s vaccination drive finally gets under way

Burundi was one of the last countries in the world to embrace Covid-19 jabs
World
1 week ago

Widespread welcome after UK finally removes SA from red list for travellers

B4SA welcomes the decision of the UK authorities, saying common sense has prevailed
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rich Americans and Britons rush to buy cheap ...
World
2.
Erdogan set for showdown with the West over ...
World
3.
Xi takes veiled swipe at US as China marks 50 ...
World / Asia
4.
Singapore turns the screw against antivaxxer group
World / Asia
5.
Saudi Aramco pledges net-zero emissions by 2050
World / Middle East

Related Articles

New Zealand opts for strategy to live with Covid-19 as elimination plan fails

World / Asia

US small-business owners ride wave of optimism

World / Europe

Biden to mandate vaccinations for federal workforce

World / Americas

Covid-19 toll in US is about to surpass 1918 pandemic deaths

World / Americas

Japan halts use of Moderna vaccine

World / Asia

Strict quarantine rules threaten Hong Kong’s standing as finance hub, chamber ...

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.