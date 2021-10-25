National / Health Busa looks to court for clarity on mandatory vaccines Organised business wants legal certainty as SA risks failing to vaccinate 50% of adults by year end B L Premium

Organised business is to go to court to seek legal certainty on companies’ right to require their staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19, as part of an effort to speed up SA’s vaccine rollout and ensure workplace safety.

The move by Business Unity SA (Busa), which plans to apply to the high court for a declaratory order on workplace vaccine mandates, comes as a growing number of companies look to implement such policies. It comes, too, in a context in which demand for jabs has declined to a level where SA is now unlikely to achieve its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by December and is at risk of not reaching even 50% by year end...