World / Asia

Japan halts use of Moderna vaccine

26 August 2021 - 15:56 Lisa Du and Angelica LaVito
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Japan suspended the use of 1.63-million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine after receiving reports of foreign particles in the vials from several vaccination sites.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, which is the local distributor of the vaccine, and Japan’s ministry of health agreed to stop using doses from three lots after discussing the matter, they said in separate statements on Thursday. 

No safety concerns have been tied to the affected vials, and vaccinations using Moderna’s other shots in Japan will progress as usual, Takeda said. An issue with one production line at Moderna’s contract manufacturing site in Spain may be responsible and an investigation is under way, a spokesperson for the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said. 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Thursday the suspension will  not have a big effect on the country’s vaccination programme. Vaccinations in Japan, which started late compared to other developed nations, has progressed quickly since early summer. About 43% of the population is fully vaccinated — nearly 90% of its elderly over the age of 65. 

The situation is similar to a temporary halt in the use of BioNTech’s vaccine in Hong Kong and Macau earlier in 2021  due to a packaging defect. It is not as severe as pauses ordered by regulators, which happened with the Johnson & Johnson shot earlier in 2021 in the US to draw attention to a rare side effect. Still, there are concerns that even temporary stoppages can erode public confidence in the vaccines, which prevent serious coronavirus infections and deaths. 

Japan has a deal for 100-million doses of Moderna’s vaccine — half to be delivered this year and half in 2022. Most of the shots are being used for the country’s workplace vaccination programme through its largest companies and at mass vaccination centres run by the national government in major cities.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Vaccine booster after six months provides stronger protection, says J&J

People who receive Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Covid-19 jab could benefit from a follow-up shot later in 2021
Companies
22 hours ago

Ivermectin: a killer vaccine for the wilfully ignorant

Swallowing Ivermectin —an animal antiparasite medication — must, surely, fit the definition of insanity?
News & Fox
12 hours ago

Pharmas in Africa turn another corner to achieve greater Covid-19 equality

Anger, shock and despair have been felt on the continent as vaccine supplies trickle in
Opinion
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe prioritises support for its battered ...
World / Africa
2.
T Rowe Price and Amundi cash in as bets on Zambia ...
World / Africa
3.
Boko Haram fighters kill at least 16 soldiers ...
World / Africa
4.
China tightens oversight of accounting firms in ...
World / Asia
5.
Afghans risk suicide bomb threats at Kabul ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

TYLER COWEN: First Covid-19 immobilised travel, now governments do

Life

Pandemic-hit liquor sector to discuss idea of vaccine passport

National

Mandatory vaccines an opportunity

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.