National TOURISM Widespread welcome after UK finally removes SA from red list for travellers Fully vaccinated travellers returning to Britain from SA no longer have to spend 10 days in quarantine from Monday

SA has finally been removed from the UK’s red list, meaning fully vaccinated travellers returning to Britain after visiting the country from Monday no longer have to spend 10 days in quarantine.

The cost of hotel quarantine, required by people who have been in a red-list country, was prohibitive, totalling more than £2,000 (about R40,700)...