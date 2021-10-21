Companies / Healthcare

Pfizer study shows booster jab restores efficacy to 95.6% against Covid-19

The trial results show boosters can play an important role in pandemic containment, says BioNTech CEO

21 October 2021 - 22:35 Riham Alkousaa, Ankur Banerjee and Mike Erman
Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Berlin  — A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech restored efficacy to 95.6% against the virus, including the Delta variant, data released by the companies from a large study showed on Thursday.

The companies said in a press release the trial, which has not been peer-reviewed, tested 10,000 participants aged 16 and older, and found that the booster shot had a favourable safety profile.

The trial results come a day after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna  and Johnson & Johnson, and said Americans could choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster.

The agency previously authorised boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot at least six months after the first round of shots to increase protection for people aged 65 and older, those at risk of severe disease and those who are exposed to the virus through their work.

Pfizer shares were 0.9% higher in premarket US trading, with BioNTech gaining 1.3% in Frankfurt.

Dr Walid Gellad, a professor at University of Pittsburgh’s medical school, said there seems to be a benefit of having the third dose in the Delta wave for symptomatic Covid-19.

“I’m just still very curious if this is primarily in people who are much older. Because what we don’t want to do is run out and give boosters to 25 year olds who had Covid before and got two doses of the vaccine, just based on this press release,” Gellad said.

Pfizer had said its two-shot vaccine’s efficacy drops over time, citing a study that showed 84% effectiveness from a peak of 96% four months after a second dose. Some countries had already gone ahead with plans to give booster doses.

The trial results show that “booster vaccinations could play an important role in sustaining pandemic containment and a return to normalcy”, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

The drugmakers said on Thursday the median time between the second dose and the booster shot or the placebo in the study was about 11 months, adding there were only five cases of Covid-19 in the booster group, compared with 109 cases in the group which received the placebo shot.

The median age of the participants was 53 years, with 55.5% of participants between 16 and 55 years, and 23.3% at 65 years or older.

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said the trial results add to mounting data that boosters could help in providing long-lasting protection from symptomatic infection.

There were no reported cases of severe disease, suggesting robust protection from infection with only the primary vaccination series, Yee wrote in a note.

The companies said they would submit detailed results of the trial for peer-reviewed publication to the US FDA, the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies, as soon as possible.

Reuters 

Incentives in store to encourage over 60s to get Covid-19 jabs

Government aims to launch scheme within weeks with pilot project offering  food vouchers
National
19 hours ago

THERESE RAPHAEL: UK Covid surge raises myriad questions

It’s too simplistic to say that Britain’s case numbers are entirely due to the government’s approach in lifting lockdown restrictions
Opinion
2 days ago

Medicines regulator shoots down Sputnik vaccine emergency-use bid

The SA medicines regulator is concerned the jab may increase the risk of men becoming infected with HIV
National
3 days ago

Sanofi to pull the plug on mRNA Covid-19 vaccine after rivals’ success

French group to focus on a more conventional protein-based approach and flu vaccines
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US Amazon workers want to unionise, and the ...
Companies
2.
Q&A: Outgoing Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sasol flags railway woes even as it cashes in on ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Clicks targets new strategy by betting on baby ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Gareth Ackerman urges government to move Mooi ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Vaccine maker Biovac in search of R2bn in funding to lift output

National / Health

J&J misses quarterly revenue forecasts as Covid sales disappoint

Companies

FDA panel unanimously backs Moderna booster jabs for high-risk people

World / Americas

CureVac pulls Covid-19 vaccine candidate to focus on work with GSK

Companies / Healthcare

Moderna to build vaccine facility in Africa, joining other manufacturers

Companies

Merck hails new pill to treat Covid-19, but drug resistance is a worry

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.