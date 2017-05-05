Warren Buffett sells down Berkshire’s IBM stake

Berkshire started building its International Business Machines stake in 2011, eventually becoming the company’s largest shareholder, with an investment valued at almost $13bn.

IBM’s shares gained about 21% in 2016 after a run of three straight annual declines, and are still more than 25% lower than the company’s 10-year peak in 2013. The shares have lagged behind both technology peers and the S&P 500 index in 2017.

"This may put some pressure on management to be more aggressive in returning to growth," Anurag Rana, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said in an e-mail. Other investors "may get impatient".

Thousands of Berkshire investors will gather in Omaha, Nebraska, for Berkshire’s annual meeting this weekend. Buffett and vice-chairman Charles Munger, who regularly field questions from shareholders at the event, can expect to be quizzed about IBM — as they have been in the past.

"I don’t value IBM the same way that I did six years ago when I started buying," Buffett told CNBC. "I’ve revalued it somewhat downward."

Representatives of Berkshire and IBM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg