Companies

Warren Buffett’s treasure pile sets off takeover talk

02 May 2017 - 06:55 Noah Buhayar
Still building: Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is eager to show that his empire is far from complete. Picture: REUTERS
Still building: Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is eager to show that his empire is far from complete. Picture: REUTERS

Seattle — Warren Buffett’s career is filled with splashy takeovers that cost billions — as in $10bn or $20bn or $30bn.

But $100bn? Even for Buffett, that would be an awful lot of money. Yet, that is now the buzz among some investors, analysts and Buffett fans.

There are no signs that anything is on the immediate horizon, but they cannot resist fixating on the record amount of cash piling up at Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway — conceivably enough to manage a transaction with a 12-figure price tag. That would put a takeover of, say, Nike or Costco Wholesale in range, to cite examples of companies that might appeal to Buffett’s tastes.

"A $100bn deal seems possible" given the cash on hand, said Richard Cook, an investment manager in Birmingham, Alabama, whose fund holds Berkshire shares.

It is a tantalising proposition as thousands of investors prepare to gather on May 6 for the company’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

MICHEL PIREU: As investors disagree on the best advice, some broad truths hold

While stock picking is not for everyone, talent and intelligence are overrated in the market
Opinion
1 month ago

Even at 86 years old, Buffett is eager to show his fans that his empire is far from complete and that he can top his largest takeover, the $34bn purchase of railroad Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2010.

Most of all, Buffett wants to own companies with strong competitive advantages that have earnings he can predict far into the future. That is why firms such as Nike or Costco might theoretically appeal, assuming prices are attractive. To be sure, neither has indicated it was actually for sale or that it would play along if a deep-pocketed buyer made a bid.

Buffett certainly has the war chest to do so.

At the end of December, Berkshire had $86.4bn in cash, earning barely anything. That could balloon to $100bn by mid-year as profits rolled in from its dozens of subsidiaries, said Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones. And even though Buffett preferred to set aside at least $20bn for a rainy day, it was still "a lot of cash to be sitting on", Shanahan said.

INVESTMENT SALES

The billionaire has plenty of other pockets to dig into as well. He has indicated he could sell portions of Berkshire’s stock portfolio to fund a deal. Some of those investments, including a $13bn holding in IBM, could be liquidated without incurring much of a tax bill.

Then there is debt. Buffett borrowed almost a third of the sum required for the $33bn deal for manufacturer Precision Castparts in 2016. With interest rates so low, that could be a particularly attractive option.

A large deal could also be partially funded using Berkshire’s own stock, though Buffett is reluctant to dilute his shareholders. He recently quipped he would "rather prep for a colonoscopy than issue Berkshire shares".

What is possible is not necessarily probable, of course. There are not that many companies worth $100bn and fewer still that might interest Buffett. He has said, for instance, that he would not want to own a bank because of the regulation that would come along with it.

A hostile bid can be mostly ruled out. He has said he did not chase deals and recently pulled an offer with Kraft Heinz for Unilever — which has a market capitalisation of about $150bn — because the consumer products company deemed it unfriendly.

"If he were given an interesting opportunity to spend $100bn, he’d find the money," said Steve Wallman, a longtime Berkshire shareholder.

"The more important factor is what’s available."

Buffett did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Bloomberg

MICHEL PIREU: A foray into make-believe accounting

Warren Buffett on the claim that stock-based compensation is not an expense
Opinion
1 month ago

Warren Buffett blames former Wells Fargo CE in scandal

John Stumpf a ‘decent man that made a helluva mistake’ says the Berkshire Hathaway billionaire
Companies
5 months ago

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway takes a bigger bite of Apple

As it accelerates stock purchases, Berkshire Hathaway has doubled its holding in iPhone maker Apple since December 31
Companies
2 months ago

Keep the faith, says Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway’s Oracle of Omaha remains undaunted after flat full-year profit
Companies
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel to sue ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Old Mutual leaves India
Companies / Financial Services
3.
GE accuses Eskom of rigging tender
Companies / Energy
4.
DiamondCorp berates Amcu as it loses battle for ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Barclays takes £884m hit on African operation
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

STREET DOGS: Yale’s investment strategy
Opinion / Columnists

Wells Fargo executives in the firing line
Companies

Shareholders get their turn to tear a strip off Wells Fargo
Companies

The gospel of Jeff Bezos is based on an illusion
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.