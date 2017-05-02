Warren Buffett’s treasure pile sets off takeover talk

Even at 86 years old, Buffett is eager to show his fans that his empire is far from complete and that he can top his largest takeover, the $34bn purchase of railroad Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2010.

Most of all, Buffett wants to own companies with strong competitive advantages that have earnings he can predict far into the future. That is why firms such as Nike or Costco might theoretically appeal, assuming prices are attractive. To be sure, neither has indicated it was actually for sale or that it would play along if a deep-pocketed buyer made a bid.

Buffett certainly has the war chest to do so.

At the end of December, Berkshire had $86.4bn in cash, earning barely anything. That could balloon to $100bn by mid-year as profits rolled in from its dozens of subsidiaries, said Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones. And even though Buffett preferred to set aside at least $20bn for a rainy day, it was still "a lot of cash to be sitting on", Shanahan said.

INVESTMENT SALES

The billionaire has plenty of other pockets to dig into as well. He has indicated he could sell portions of Berkshire’s stock portfolio to fund a deal. Some of those investments, including a $13bn holding in IBM, could be liquidated without incurring much of a tax bill.

Then there is debt. Buffett borrowed almost a third of the sum required for the $33bn deal for manufacturer Precision Castparts in 2016. With interest rates so low, that could be a particularly attractive option.

A large deal could also be partially funded using Berkshire’s own stock, though Buffett is reluctant to dilute his shareholders. He recently quipped he would "rather prep for a colonoscopy than issue Berkshire shares".

What is possible is not necessarily probable, of course. There are not that many companies worth $100bn and fewer still that might interest Buffett. He has said, for instance, that he would not want to own a bank because of the regulation that would come along with it.

A hostile bid can be mostly ruled out. He has said he did not chase deals and recently pulled an offer with Kraft Heinz for Unilever — which has a market capitalisation of about $150bn — because the consumer products company deemed it unfriendly.

"If he were given an interesting opportunity to spend $100bn, he’d find the money," said Steve Wallman, a longtime Berkshire shareholder.

"The more important factor is what’s available."

Buffett did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Bloomberg