Investors look to Warren Buffett, Sage of Omaha, to smooth their ruffled feathers

"Watching someone like (Buffett) with strong command on details of the economy and Berkshire’s operations is very impressive," says Meyer Shields, a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst who rates Berkshire "market perform".

"But you’re not going to learn a lot about Berkshire Hathaway the company."

Last year’s attendance fell to about 37,000 from more than 40,000 a year earlier.

But there were also 1.1 million real-time sign-ons to Yahoo Finance, which webcast the meeting for the first time. It will do so again, in English and Mandarin.

Large, large organisation

Much of Berkshire’s relative outperformance came decades ago when it was much smaller, and even Buffett has called the company’s huge size an "anchor on investment performance".

Buffett has said Berkshire owns 10 businesses big enough to make the Fortune 500 list of large US companies on their own.

But details can be thin. For example, aircraft parts maker Precision Castparts, acquired last year for $32.1bn, merited about a page in Berkshire’s annual report. Precision’s final annual report, in 2015, ran 87 pages.

"It’s a large, large organisation," says Jeffrey Stacey, founder of Stacey Muirhead Capital Management in Waterloo, Ontario, who is attending his 26th straight meeting. "I am willing to give it the benefit of the doubt because the track record has been so good for so long."

Buffett said in February that boosting disclosure could put many Berkshire businesses at a disadvantage, and that "it’s the growth of the Berkshire forest that counts".