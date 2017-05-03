Woodstock for Capitalists: Berkshire by the numbers

• Last major acquisition: Precision Castparts, January 2016

• Selected acquisitions (larger amounts rounded to nearest billion): Geico, $2.3bn, 1996; Dairy Queen, $590m, 1998; General Re, $16bn, 1998; NetJets, $725m, 1998; Clayton Homes, $1.7bn, 2003; PacifiCorp, $5bn, 2006; Marmon, $4.5bn, 2008; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, $27bn, 2010; Lubrizol, $9bn 2011; NV Energy, $6bn, 2013; HJ Heinz, $12bn for a majority stake, 2013; Van Tuyl, $4.1bn, 2015; Precision Castparts, $32bn, 2016.

• Failed acquisition: Dexter Shoe, $434m, in 1993 (Buffett says he used Berkshire stock now worth roughly $6.3 billion to buy a business whose value "promptly went to zero").

• Employees at year-end: 367,671

• Employees in main office: 25, including Buffett

• Succession: Buffett, 86, and vice-chairman Charlie Munger, 93, have not publicly signalled any plans to retire. Buffett has said Berkshire’s board has a succession plan it could implement in less than 24 hours.

• Potential successors: Investors view Berkshire insurance executive Ajit Jain and Berkshire Hathaway Energy chief Gregory Abel as top candidates to become chief executive. BNSF chairman Matthew Rose is also a potential candidate. Buffett’s investing lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who together recently managed $21bn, may take over as chief investment officer.

Buffett’s eldest son Howard is expected to become nonexecutive chairman, and work to preserve Berkshire’s culture. Buffett protege, Tracy Britt Cool, 32, chairs several Berkshire units and is CEO of Pampered Chef.

Attendance at Berkshire annual meetings

• 1965: 12

• 1979: about 24

• 1986: 1,000

• 1995: 4,100

• 1997: 7,700

• 2000: 13,000

• 2005: 21,000

• 2015: 40,000+

• 2016: 37,000 (meeting was webcast for first time; 1.1-million unique online visits were logged in real time)