Woodstock for Capitalists: Berkshire by the numbers
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, this weekend welcomes thousands of people from around the world to Omaha, Nebraska, for the conglomerate’s annual shareholder gathering, the largest in corporate America.
The three-day weekend, which Buffett calls "Woodstock for Capitalists", includes shopping discounts, a 5km run, a cocktail reception that consumes a shopping mall, and Berkshire’s annual meeting on May 6. The meeting will be webcast on Yahoo Finance, in English and Mandarin.
Berkshire Hathaway
• Net income: $24.07bn (2016)
• Operating income: $17.58bn (2016)
• Revenue: $223.6bn (2016)
• Cash, equivalents and Treasury bills: $86.4bn (December 31 2016)
• Market value: nearly $410bn (May 2 2017)
• Stock price: $249,000 per Class A share (May 2 2017), roughly 6.5% below its $266,390 peak two months earlier.
• The more widely-held Class B shares are worth about 1/1,500th as much — about $166.
Compounded annual changes 1965-2016
• Book value per share: 19%
• Stock price: 20.8%
• S&P 500 including dividends: 9.7% (pretax)
Major stock investments
American Express, Apple, Coca-Cola, IBM, Kraft Heinz, Wells Fargo. Berkshire has also taken big stakes in the four largest US airlines: American, Delta, Southwest and United Continental. It also has a roughly $11.5bn paper gain from warrants in Bank of America.
Selected business units
Benjamin Moore, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, BNSF, Borsheim’s Fine Jewelry, Brooks, Business Wire, Clayton Homes, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, Geico, General Re, HomeServices of America, IMC International Metalworking, International Dairy Queen, Johns Manville, Lubrizol, Marmon, McLane, National Indemnity, Nebraska Furniture Mart, NetJets, Pampered Chef, Precision Castparts, See’s Candies.
• Last major acquisition: Precision Castparts, January 2016
• Selected acquisitions (larger amounts rounded to nearest billion): Geico, $2.3bn, 1996; Dairy Queen, $590m, 1998; General Re, $16bn, 1998; NetJets, $725m, 1998; Clayton Homes, $1.7bn, 2003; PacifiCorp, $5bn, 2006; Marmon, $4.5bn, 2008; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, $27bn, 2010; Lubrizol, $9bn 2011; NV Energy, $6bn, 2013; HJ Heinz, $12bn for a majority stake, 2013; Van Tuyl, $4.1bn, 2015; Precision Castparts, $32bn, 2016.
• Failed acquisition: Dexter Shoe, $434m, in 1993 (Buffett says he used Berkshire stock now worth roughly $6.3 billion to buy a business whose value "promptly went to zero").
• Employees at year-end: 367,671
• Employees in main office: 25, including Buffett
• Succession: Buffett, 86, and vice-chairman Charlie Munger, 93, have not publicly signalled any plans to retire. Buffett has said Berkshire’s board has a succession plan it could implement in less than 24 hours.
• Potential successors: Investors view Berkshire insurance executive Ajit Jain and Berkshire Hathaway Energy chief Gregory Abel as top candidates to become chief executive. BNSF chairman Matthew Rose is also a potential candidate. Buffett’s investing lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who together recently managed $21bn, may take over as chief investment officer.
Buffett’s eldest son Howard is expected to become nonexecutive chairman, and work to preserve Berkshire’s culture. Buffett protege, Tracy Britt Cool, 32, chairs several Berkshire units and is CEO of Pampered Chef.
Attendance at Berkshire annual meetings
• 1965: 12
• 1979: about 24
• 1986: 1,000
• 1995: 4,100
• 1997: 7,700
• 2000: 13,000
• 2005: 21,000
• 2015: 40,000+
• 2016: 37,000 (meeting was webcast for first time; 1.1-million unique online visits were logged in real time)
About Warren Buffett
• Birth date: August 30 1930
• Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Columbia Business School
• Net worth: $74.3bn (May 2 2017), ranking fourth worldwide, according to Forbes.
• Berkshire ownership stake: 17.9% (March 17 2017)
• Berkshire voting power: 32.7% (March 17 2017)
• Annual salary at Berkshire: $100,000
• Berkshire takeover: Buffett planned in 1965 to sell back his shares in Berkshire, then a struggling textile company, for $11.50 each. But he got angry when the term sheet showed a price of just $11.375 per share. Buffett instead bought all the shares he could, and took control on May 10 1965. The textile business closed in 1985.
• Year Buffett met Charlie Munger: 1959
• Munger’s influence: Though Buffett and Munger admire famed investor Benjamin Graham, Buffett has credited Munger with pushing him to focus on buying wonderful companies at fair prices, rather than fair companies at wonderful prices.
• Famous Buffett quotation: "Lose money for the firm, and I will be understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm, and I will be ruthless." — Sept. 4, 1991 Congressional testimony about Salomon Inc, where Buffett became interim chairman to restore order after a Treasury auction bidding scandal.
• Philanthropy: Buffett has since 2006 donated more than $24.3bn to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities, after pledging 85% of his net worth to them. His Berkshire stock will go to philanthropy after he dies.
• Home: He has lived in the same house since 1958. The 96-year-old, 10-room, five-bedroom, 2-1/2-bathroom home on 0.72 acres was assessed at $730,800 in 2017.
• Food preferences: Steak, hamburger, Cherry Coke, See’s fudge and peanut brittle.
• Proportion of caloric intake from Coke products: 25%.
Reuters
