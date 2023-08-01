World / Africa

New twist as Mozambique leader Nyusi claims immunity in ‘tuna bond’ case

Privinvest and Iskandar Safa argue president should contribute to any damages they may be ordered to pay

01 August 2023 - 17:46 Sam Tobin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Filipe Nyusi. Picture: REUTERS / SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Filipe Nyusi. Picture: REUTERS / SIPHIWE SIBEKO

London — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday asked London’s high court to block allegations that he accepted unlawful payments in the country’s lawsuit against Credit Suisse and others over the $2bn “tuna bond” scandal.

The tuna bond, or “hidden debt” case has triggered criminal investigations from Maputo to New York, plus a series of lawsuits in London involving Credit Suisse, shipbuilder Privinvest, its owner Iskandar Safa and many others.

Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries, wants to revoke a sovereign guarantee on a loan it alleges was corruptly procured and secure compensation for other alleged wrongdoing. But the cases in London have been mired in difficulties ahead of a trial scheduled for October as Mozambique’s repeated failure to disclose key documents has threatened to derail the litigation.

Privinvest and Iskandar Safa are trying to drag Nyusi into the case, arguing he should contribute to any damages they may be ordered to pay if they are found liable to Mozambique.

Their claim against Nyusi focuses on payments of $11m they say Privinvest made in 2014 to fund Nyusi’s successful run for president and his ruling Frelimo party’s election campaign. Privinvest and Safa argue that if the payments were not lawful and they are liable to Mozambique then Nyusi should be liable to them.

Nyusi, however, says he is entitled to immunity as a sitting head of state. He was not in court on Tuesday, but his lawyer, Rodney Dixon, argued that there is “no difference as a matter of law” between someone trying to sue Nyusi in London or Britain’s King Charles in Australia.

Nyusi’s bid for immunity is the latest twist in the long-running dispute, centred on three deals between state-owned companies and Privinvest, ostensibly to develop Mozambique’s fishing industry and for maritime security.

The deals were funded in part by loans and bonds from Credit Suisse — which has since been taken over by UBS — and backed by undisclosed Mozambican government guarantees.

But hundreds of millions of dollars went missing and, when the state loan guarantees became public in 2016, donors such as the IMF halted support, triggering a currency collapse, debt crisis and years of litigation.

Reuters

Energy action plan is making progress, Ramaphosa says

Government will release a report outlining the work done to improve the performance of Eskom’s power stations
National
1 day ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Where we stand on realising a Pax Africana

Elite pacts to resolve conflict fail when they forgo patient consultation with grass-roots communities
Opinion
1 day ago

SA hands over fraud-accused Manuel Chang to US authorities

Mozambique’s former finance minister was initially arrested in 2018 relating to alleged loans he signed with US investors while still minister
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
New twist as Mozambique leader Nyusi claims ...
World / Africa
2.
Myanmar junta grants Suu Kyi partial pardon
World / Asia
3.
Ukrainians crowd estuary seeking respite from war
World / Europe
4.
Coup in Niger will further damage Macron’s Africa ...
News
5.
Tsunamis of trash put Bali’s vital tourism ...
News

Related Articles

Moscow concerned about Niger after Wagner-supported coup

World / Africa

Niger’s junta accuses France of planning strikes

World / Africa

France evacuates French, EU citizens from Niger

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.