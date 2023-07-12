SA hands over fraud-accused Manuel Chang to US authorities
Mozambique’s former finance minister was initially arrested in 2018 relating to alleged loans he signed with US investors while still minister
12 July 2023 - 13:37
After years of litigation, former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang has been handed over to US authorities to face fraud charges totalling almost $2bn, which plunged that country into a financial crisis in 2016.
The department of justice and correctional services confirmed that SA law enforcement “successfully surrendered Manuel Chang to the US.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now