ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Where we stand on realising a Pax Africana
The University of Pretoria’s Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship, the Sweden-based Nordic Africa Institute and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung recently convened a high-level policy dialogue in Addis Ababa on “Pax Africana and Africa’s post-cold war security architecture”.
The late Kenyan scholar Ali Mazrui coined the concept of “Pax Africana” in 1967, calling for Africans to consolidate peace on their own continent. Twenty-five years later, Egyptian UN secretary-general Boutros Boutros-Ghali crafted “An agenda for peace”: a landmark document on the tools and techniques of conflict management for a post-Cold War era...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.