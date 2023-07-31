World / Africa

Moscow concerned about Niger after Wagner-supported coup

Spokesperson calls for a speedy restoration of the rule of law and for restraint on all sides

31 July 2023 - 15:51 Agency Staff
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. File photo: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DANICHEV/POOL via REUTERS
The Kremlin expressed concern on Monday over the situation in Niger, whose president was ousted last week in a coup that was condemned by many countries but welcomed by the head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner group, which has extensive interests in Africa.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “what is happening [in Niger] is a matter of serious concern”.

“We are in favour of the speedy restoration of the rule of law in the country, we are in favour of restraint on all sides so that this does not lead to human casualties,” Peskov said.

The Niger coup leaders declared Gen Abdourahamane Tiani as the new head of state last Friday, days after saying they had ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in the seventh military takeover in West and central Africa in less than three years.

West African nations have imposed sanctions and threatened force if the coup leaders fail to reinstate Bazoum within a week.

In a voice message published last week on social media channels linked to the Wagner group, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to endorse the coup and to offer the services of his fighters to the junta.

Prigozhin did not claim involvement in the coup but described it as a moment of long overdue liberation from Western colonisers.

Prigozhin’s relationship with the Kremlin has been unclear since he staged a failed mutiny in June aimed at ousting long-time rivals in the defence ministry in Moscow.

However, his Wagner group remains a key player in Russia’s foreign policy in Africa. It has become an influential force in Niger’s neighbour Mali since a 2021 coup there, and has a long-standing presence in the Central African Republic and Libya.

Wagner’s role in Africa is a source of concern for Western governments. The US has accused the group of atrocities and imposed sanctions on it. Prigozhin says it works lawfully.

Prigozhin appears to continue to enjoy freedom of movement despite what the Kremlin said in June was a postmutiny deal for him to relocate to neighbouring Belarus where some of his men have already started training the army.

Reuters

Abdourahamane Tiani declares himself new leader of Niger

But President Mohamed Bazoum has been detained and has not resigned, as African and Western powers condemn the coup
News
3 days ago

Niger army ousts president, seizes power

All institutions have been suspended, parliament dissolved and a curfew imposed
News
3 days ago

Niger coup is not definitive, says France

Situation remains unclear as West African Ecowas bloc to discuss sanctions
World
3 days ago
