Niger’s junta accuses France of planning strikes

Niger army spokesperson Col-Maj Amadou Adramane speaks during an appearance on television, after President Mohamed Bazoum was held in the presidential palace, in Niamey, Niger, in this July 26 2023 file photo. Picture: REUTERS HANDOUT/ORTN/VIA REUTERS TV
Niamey — The military junta that seized power in Niger last week has accused former colonial power France of planning strikes to try to free detained President Mohamed Bazoum and reinstate his toppled government.
The French foreign ministry did not confirm or deny the accusation but said Paris recognised only Bazoum as legitimate authority in the West African country and was focused on protecting its own citizens and interests there.
The AU, the UN and other powers including France have condemned the junta’s move to oust Niger’s elected government, the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa where some countries are increasingly turning towards Russia as an ally.
The report of French plans came a day after West African regional bloc the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on the junta and said it could authorise force to reinstate Bazoum, who was locked in his palace by members of his guard on Wednesday.
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby flew to Niger at the weekend in a bid to mediate, and early on Monday posted what appeared to be the first images of Bazoum since the takeover, showing him smiling and apparently unharmed.
Deby said he had met Bazoum and coup leader Gen Abdourahamane Tiani to explore ways “to find a peaceful solution”, but gave no details.
In an address on state television, Col Amadou Abdramane, one of the coup plotters, said the ousted government authorised France to carry out strikes on the presidency through a statement signed by Bazoum’s foreign minister, Hassoumi Massoudou, acting as prime minister.
He did not say what sort of strikes he meant and gave no evidence to back up his assertion. Massoudou could not be reached by telephone. The junta previously warned against foreign attempts to extract Bazoum, saying it would result in bloodshed and chaos.
French flags burnt
The takeover has also raised concern about security in the region. Troops from France and other countries are stationed in Niger to help the army fight Islamist militants who have spread across the Sahel.
On Sunday, supporters of the junta burnt French flags and attacked the French embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey. Police tear-gassed them.
The coup leaders, who have named Gen Tiani, the former presidential guard chief, as head of state, said they overthrew Bazoum due to poor governance and discontent with the way he handled the Islamist threat.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, last week welcomed the coup in Niger, and said his forces were available to restore order.
The Kremlin said on Monday that the situation in Niger was “cause for serious concern”, and called for a swift return to constitutional order.
Germany’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the situation was still in flux, and the coup could fail.
Reuters
