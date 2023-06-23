World / Africa

Eleven candidates to run in Zimbabwe’s August presidential poll

The election is likely to pit President Emmerson Mnangagwa against pastor and lawyer Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change

23 June 2023 - 10:37 Nyasha Chingono
Nelson Chamisa leads Citizens Coalition for Change in Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS
Nelson Chamisa leads Citizens Coalition for Change in Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — Eleven candidates will run for the Zimbabwean presidency in an August election, the electoral commission has said, after several hopefuls were disqualified for failing to raise the $20,000 needed to appear on the ballot.

The election is expected to pit incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, of the Zanu-PF party, against pastor and lawyer Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who is seen as the strongest challenger.

The commission said late on Thursday that 11 hopeful candidates had been disqualified from the August 23 election, several of whom, including Linda Masarira, failed to pay the $20,000 to secure a slot on the ballot by Wednesday, dashing hopes of a female candidate for the top office.

"I have been clear that the $20,000 is exorbitant, it is discriminatory in nature and violates the section that speaks to non-discrimination in the eyes of the law," Masarira said.

Zimbabwe will vote for a new president and parliament on Aug. 23.

While Mnangagwa and Chamisa remain top contenders to revive the Zimbabwe’s waning economic fortunes, an independent candidate for president has emerged in recent weeks.

Self-exiled Saviour Kasukuwere, a former minister in Robert Mugabe’s cabinet, will run as an independent candidate, who political analysts say is expected to attract votes in Zanu-PF strongholds.

Kasukuwere, who fled the country during a coup that deposed Mugabe, has harboured presidential ambitions before.

Mnangagwa, 80, is seeking another term amid an economic collapse, with the Zimbabwe dollar plunging more than 50% in June against the dollar.

Mnangagwa hailed the democratic process as he filed his nomination at the High Court on Wednesday.

“Countrywide the process is going very well and it shows that Zimbabwe is now a mature democracy. This process is so peaceful and that is what we want,” he said.

Chamisa, who narrowly lost the last election in 2018, has said his party is poised to take over the government this time.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
All aboard Titan submersible die in ‘catastrophic ...
World / Americas
2.
WWF Russia cuts ties with world body
World
3.
Russian soldier rewarded for destroying Leopard ...
World / Europe
4.
All aboard Titan submersible die in ‘catastrophic ...
World / Americas
5.
Rescue teams race to find Titanic tourist sub
World

Related Articles

Zim stifles opposition with outrageous election fees

World / Africa

Cross-border swoop nabs helicopters bought in SA with dirty Zambian money

National

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Time has come for Zimbabwe to adopt the US dollar or rand

Opinion

Mugabe loyalist Kasukuwere eyes run in Zimbabwe presidential election

World / Africa

Call for electoral reform as Zimbabwe sets general elections for August

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.