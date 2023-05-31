Call for electoral reform as Zimbabwe sets general elections for August

Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Bid window 6 has left 50 renewable energy projects in limbo that could instead be put to work in municipalities
Nuclear power seen as reliable for baseload but critics disagree
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Stork’s butter spread label is misleading, court finds
Bloc is in negotiations with the DRC for battery minerals and aims for talks with other African countries as part of its effort to reduce dependency on China
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
The recall affects vehicles in SA and the US
Harare — Zimbabwe will hold its presidential and parliamentary elections on August 23, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday, as the country continues to battle an economic crisis.
Mnangagwa, elected president in 2018, will be seeking a second term in office. His election followed a military coup that deposed Robert Mugabe in 2017.
The 80-year-old’s main rival is lawyer and pastor Nelson Chamisa, 45, who leads the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
The election proclamation comes amid parliamentary debates over electoral reforms.
Chamisa’s party is demanding access to and an audit of the voters’ roll, as well as public media access which it says will help level the playing field ahead of the polls.
Political commentators say failure to implement electoral reforms may set Zimbabwe up for another disputed election.
Zimbabwe’s economy is yet to recover from decades of decline and bouts of financial chaos under the leadership of Mugabe, with the opposition blaming the government for growing corruption and economic mismanagement.
Mnangagwa has said his Zanu-PF government has done well to re-engage with western countries, and blames western sanctions for the country’s economic woes and failure to service a burgeoning debt.
The opposition CCC has said it will restore the rule of law and unlock foreign funding if voted into power.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Call for electoral reform as Zimbabwe sets general elections for August
Failure to implement reforms ‘may set Zimbabwe up for another disputed election’
Harare — Zimbabwe will hold its presidential and parliamentary elections on August 23, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday, as the country continues to battle an economic crisis.
Mnangagwa, elected president in 2018, will be seeking a second term in office. His election followed a military coup that deposed Robert Mugabe in 2017.
The 80-year-old’s main rival is lawyer and pastor Nelson Chamisa, 45, who leads the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
The election proclamation comes amid parliamentary debates over electoral reforms.
Chamisa’s party is demanding access to and an audit of the voters’ roll, as well as public media access which it says will help level the playing field ahead of the polls.
Political commentators say failure to implement electoral reforms may set Zimbabwe up for another disputed election.
Zimbabwe’s economy is yet to recover from decades of decline and bouts of financial chaos under the leadership of Mugabe, with the opposition blaming the government for growing corruption and economic mismanagement.
Mnangagwa has said his Zanu-PF government has done well to re-engage with western countries, and blames western sanctions for the country’s economic woes and failure to service a burgeoning debt.
The opposition CCC has said it will restore the rule of law and unlock foreign funding if voted into power.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Women’s rugby team in Zimbabwe tries to keep youngsters from life of sex work
Tongaat Hulett has eight potential suitors
Zimbabwe to implement reforms critical to resolving debt and arrears
Zimbabwe eyes 50% of revenue from carbon credit projects
SA drags down regional growth, AfDB report says
Zimbabwe’s safari camps object to planned oil drilling programme
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.