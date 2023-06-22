Opinion

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Time has come for Zimbabwe to adopt the US dollar or rand

But both have shortcomings and neither currency could be adopted without major structural reforms

22 June 2023 - 05:00 Nicholas Shubitz

Zimbabwe once again finds itself grappling with a currency crisis as the Zim dollar plummets, leaving citizens vulnerable to hyperinflation and economic uncertainty.

Despite the government’s attempts to prop up the currency, the economy has become increasingly dollarised. While the Zimbabwean stock market has experienced a meteoric rise as Zimbabweans seek to safeguard their wealth, the accelerating inflation rate is cause for serious concern. Perhaps the time has come for Zimbabwe to fully dollarise its economy or adopt the SA rand. ..

