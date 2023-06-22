Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
Rand not out of the woods yet, and a rate hike can't be ruled out
SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe join forces to seize two helicopters bought with funds laundered from the Zambian government
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Road safety agency urges young South Africans to participate in debates to shape policies that can save lives
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Researchers at Danone are adding probiotics to food products to make them healthier
Zimbabwe once again finds itself grappling with a currency crisis as the Zim dollar plummets, leaving citizens vulnerable to hyperinflation and economic uncertainty.
Despite the government’s attempts to prop up the currency, the economy has become increasingly dollarised. While the Zimbabwean stock market has experienced a meteoric rise as Zimbabweans seek to safeguard their wealth, the accelerating inflation rate is cause for serious concern. Perhaps the time has come for Zimbabwe to fully dollarise its economy or adopt the SA rand. ..
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Time has come for Zimbabwe to adopt the US dollar or rand
But both have shortcomings and neither currency could be adopted without major structural reforms
