World / Africa

AU condemns Tunisia over order to expel undocumented migrants

President Kais Saied censured by the bloc for ‘racialised hate speech’

26 February 2023 - 20:18 Angus McDowall
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia, February 27 2020. Picture: FETHI BELAID/REUTERS
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia, February 27 2020. Picture: FETHI BELAID/REUTERS

The AU has criticised Tunisia and urged it to avoid “racialised hate speech” after President Kais Saied ordered the expulsion of undocumented migrants and said immigration was a plot aimed at changing his country’s demographic makeup.

Tunisia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it was surprised by the AU’s Friday statement and rejected what it called “baseless accusations” that it said misunderstood the government’s position.

The AU voiced what it said was “deep shock and concern at the form and substance of the statement” issued by Tunisian authorities and reminded Tunisia of its obligation within the 55-member AU to treat migrants with dignity.

Saied last week ordered security forces to stop all illegal migration and expel all undocumented migrants, prompting a campaign of arrests that caused widespread fear among Sub-Saharan Africans and black Tunisians.

Announcing the measures, he said increased undocumented immigration from Sub-Saharan Africa was a conspiracy aimed at changing Tunisia’s demographic makeup and stopping it from being an Arab and Muslim country.

His comments were praised by the French far-right politician Eric Zemmour.

In response to criticism from rights groups that his remarks were racist, Saied said he was not racist and that migrants living in Tunisia legally had nothing to fear.

Meanwhile, a Tunisian anti-terrorism investigative judge ordered the detention of three prominent politicians and a high-profile businessman, their defence team said, amid a continuing crackdown targeting opposition figures.

The four men are the first to face a judicial hearing among over a dozen leading figures critical of Saied who have been detained this month.

The main charge against Abdelhamid Jlassi, a former senior official in the Islamist Ennahda party, former finance minister Khayam Turki, Republican Party leader Issam Chebbi and businessman Kamel Ltaif is conspiring against state security.

Late on Friday, police also detained Ghazi Chaouachi, another prominent critic of Saied, his son said.

The arrests represent the biggest crackdown on opponents of Saied since he shut down the parliament and seized most powers in 2021 before moving to rule by decree and writing a new constitution that he passed last year in a referendum with low turnout. 

Reuters 

Tunisia’s Saied says first change will be election law

President Kais Saied hails constitutional referendum as foundation of new republic, despite 27.5% turnout
World
7 months ago

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Stink of tyranny in the air as Jasmine Revolution withers

Tunisia, one of only two lighthouses of evolving democracy in the Arab world, is suffering reversals
Opinion
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Putin casts war as a battle for Russia’s survival
World / Europe
2.
‘Dilbert’ cartoon dropped after racist rant by ...
World / Americas
3.
Russia halts pipeline oil to Poland
World / Europe
4.
Mexicans angered by electoral overhaul protest in ...
World / Americas
5.
Scores of migrants die in Italian shipwreck
World / Europe

Related Articles

Tunisia’s fishermen struggle as climate change erodes their livelihoods

World / Africa

Tunisia out of step with global trend to more women in parliament

World

UN uses biometrics to allocate refugee benefits, but is it ethical?

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.