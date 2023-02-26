The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
AU condemns Tunisia over order to expel undocumented migrants
President Kais Saied censured by the bloc for ‘racialised hate speech’
The AU has criticised Tunisia and urged it to avoid “racialised hate speech” after President Kais Saied ordered the expulsion of undocumented migrants and said immigration was a plot aimed at changing his country’s demographic makeup.
Tunisia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it was surprised by the AU’s Friday statement and rejected what it called “baseless accusations” that it said misunderstood the government’s position.
The AU voiced what it said was “deep shock and concern at the form and substance of the statement” issued by Tunisian authorities and reminded Tunisia of its obligation within the 55-member AU to treat migrants with dignity.
Saied last week ordered security forces to stop all illegal migration and expel all undocumented migrants, prompting a campaign of arrests that caused widespread fear among Sub-Saharan Africans and black Tunisians.
Announcing the measures, he said increased undocumented immigration from Sub-Saharan Africa was a conspiracy aimed at changing Tunisia’s demographic makeup and stopping it from being an Arab and Muslim country.
His comments were praised by the French far-right politician Eric Zemmour.
In response to criticism from rights groups that his remarks were racist, Saied said he was not racist and that migrants living in Tunisia legally had nothing to fear.
Meanwhile, a Tunisian anti-terrorism investigative judge ordered the detention of three prominent politicians and a high-profile businessman, their defence team said, amid a continuing crackdown targeting opposition figures.
The four men are the first to face a judicial hearing among over a dozen leading figures critical of Saied who have been detained this month.
The main charge against Abdelhamid Jlassi, a former senior official in the Islamist Ennahda party, former finance minister Khayam Turki, Republican Party leader Issam Chebbi and businessman Kamel Ltaif is conspiring against state security.
Late on Friday, police also detained Ghazi Chaouachi, another prominent critic of Saied, his son said.
The arrests represent the biggest crackdown on opponents of Saied since he shut down the parliament and seized most powers in 2021 before moving to rule by decree and writing a new constitution that he passed last year in a referendum with low turnout.
Reuters
