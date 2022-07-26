Tunisia’s Saied says first change will be election law

Conditions remain choppy ahead of US tech company earnings and the Fed policy decision
CEO Reed Hastings has acknowledged the challenge created by a cluttered market
But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
Sales grow 11.9%, sending the supermarket group’s shares up almost 6%
Michael Avery talks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Dr Miriam Altman and Clyde Mallinson
President Kais Saied hails constitutional referendum as foundation of new republic, despite 27.5% turnout
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
Sun power helped the team to drive 93 laps at an average of 48 km/h with a maximum speed of 101 km/h.
Tunis — President Kais Saied said on Tuesday that the first decision after the constitutional referendum would be to draft a new election law, reports said.
Al Jazeera TV reported that Tunisia’s leader, who will gain greater powers through the new constitution, added that the new electoral law will change the format of the old elections wherein elected officials did not reflect the will of the voters.
Saied delivered the remarks after Monday’s referendum that was passed, albeit with a low turnout of 27.5%.
The opposition, which boycotted the vote, has warned that the new constitution may dismantle the country’s democracy by greatly expanding presidential powers.
Saied ousted the parliament in 2021 and moved to rule by decree, saying the country needed saving from years of paralysis as he rewrote the democratic constitution introduced after Tunisia’s 2011 “Arab spring” revolution.
Opposition parties accused Saied of a coup and his new constitution augurs a slide back towards autocracy.
The new constitution gives the president power over both the government and judiciary while removing checks on his authority and weakening the parliament.
Tunisia, meanwhile, faces a looming economic crisis and is seeking an International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue package — issues that have preoccupied ordinary people far more over the past year than the political crisis.
There was no minimum level of participation for the measure to pass and the electoral commission put preliminary turnout at only 27.5%.
Soon after an exit poll was published by Sigma Conseil indicating a “yes” vote of 92.3%, hundreds of Saied supporters flocked to the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue to celebrate.
“Sovereignty is for the people, the people want to purify the country,” they chanted, dismissing concerns over a return to autocracy.
“We’re not afraid of anything. Only the corrupt and the officials who looted the state will be afraid,” said Noura bin Ayad, a woman carrying a Tunisian flag.
Saied’s initial moves against the parliament last year appeared hugely popular with Tunisians, as thousands flooded the streets to support him, venting fury at the political parties they blamed for years of mismanagement and decline.
However, as Tunisia’s economy worsened over the past year with little intervention by Saied, his support appeared to wane.
“Now that we have given him a new political mandate to confront the political lobbies we ask Saied to take care of our economic situation, prices and food provision,” said Naceur, one of his supporters out celebrating on Monday.
An opposition coalition including the Islamist Ennahda, the biggest party in the dissolved parliament, said Saied had “miserably failed to secure popular backing for his coup” and urged him to resign.
The low turnout rate is not easily comparable to previous elections because Tunisia now automatically registers voters. The previous lowest participation rate was 41% in 2019 for the parliament that Saied has dissolved.
The president’s opponents have also questioned the integrity of a vote conducted by an electoral commission whose board Saied replaced this year, and with fewer independent observers than for previous Tunisian elections.
Casting his own vote on Monday, Saied hailed the referendum as the foundation of a new republic.
Western democracies that looked to Tunisia as the only success story of the Arab Spring have yet to comment on the proposed new constitution, although they have urged Tunis over the past year to return to the democratic path.
Economic decline since 2011 has left many Tunisians angry at the parties that have governed since the revolution and disillusioned with the political system they ran.
To address economic privations, the government hopes to secure a $4bn loan from the IMF, but faces stiff union opposition to the required reforms, including cuts to fuel and food subsidies.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tunisia’s Saied says first change will be election law
Tunis — President Kais Saied said on Tuesday that the first decision after the constitutional referendum would be to draft a new election law, reports said.
Al Jazeera TV reported that Tunisia’s leader, who will gain greater powers through the new constitution, added that the new electoral law will change the format of the old elections wherein elected officials did not reflect the will of the voters.
Saied delivered the remarks after Monday’s referendum that was passed, albeit with a low turnout of 27.5%.
The opposition, which boycotted the vote, has warned that the new constitution may dismantle the country’s democracy by greatly expanding presidential powers.
Saied ousted the parliament in 2021 and moved to rule by decree, saying the country needed saving from years of paralysis as he rewrote the democratic constitution introduced after Tunisia’s 2011 “Arab spring” revolution.
Opposition parties accused Saied of a coup and his new constitution augurs a slide back towards autocracy.
The new constitution gives the president power over both the government and judiciary while removing checks on his authority and weakening the parliament.
Tunisia, meanwhile, faces a looming economic crisis and is seeking an International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue package — issues that have preoccupied ordinary people far more over the past year than the political crisis.
There was no minimum level of participation for the measure to pass and the electoral commission put preliminary turnout at only 27.5%.
Soon after an exit poll was published by Sigma Conseil indicating a “yes” vote of 92.3%, hundreds of Saied supporters flocked to the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue to celebrate.
“Sovereignty is for the people, the people want to purify the country,” they chanted, dismissing concerns over a return to autocracy.
“We’re not afraid of anything. Only the corrupt and the officials who looted the state will be afraid,” said Noura bin Ayad, a woman carrying a Tunisian flag.
Saied’s initial moves against the parliament last year appeared hugely popular with Tunisians, as thousands flooded the streets to support him, venting fury at the political parties they blamed for years of mismanagement and decline.
However, as Tunisia’s economy worsened over the past year with little intervention by Saied, his support appeared to wane.
“Now that we have given him a new political mandate to confront the political lobbies we ask Saied to take care of our economic situation, prices and food provision,” said Naceur, one of his supporters out celebrating on Monday.
An opposition coalition including the Islamist Ennahda, the biggest party in the dissolved parliament, said Saied had “miserably failed to secure popular backing for his coup” and urged him to resign.
The low turnout rate is not easily comparable to previous elections because Tunisia now automatically registers voters. The previous lowest participation rate was 41% in 2019 for the parliament that Saied has dissolved.
The president’s opponents have also questioned the integrity of a vote conducted by an electoral commission whose board Saied replaced this year, and with fewer independent observers than for previous Tunisian elections.
Casting his own vote on Monday, Saied hailed the referendum as the foundation of a new republic.
Western democracies that looked to Tunisia as the only success story of the Arab Spring have yet to comment on the proposed new constitution, although they have urged Tunis over the past year to return to the democratic path.
Economic decline since 2011 has left many Tunisians angry at the parties that have governed since the revolution and disillusioned with the political system they ran.
To address economic privations, the government hopes to secure a $4bn loan from the IMF, but faces stiff union opposition to the required reforms, including cuts to fuel and food subsidies.
Reuters
KYLE HIEBERT: Soaring food prices threaten civil unrest in African hotspots
Tunisia former president Moncef Marzouki sentenced to jail in absentia
Tunisians impatient with new president as economy stumbles
Tunisia president names first woman premier after power grab
Tunisia’s leader Kais Saied takes new powers to rule by decree
Tunisia’s Ennahda and two other parties probed over funding
HUSSEIN IBISH: Tunisia’s litmus test for Arab politics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Low turnout as Tunisia votes in constitutional referendum
Tunisia at a standstill as public workers union strikes
Tunisian judges to strike after president dismisses 57 from bench
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.