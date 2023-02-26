Opinion / Letters

LETTER: History could repeat after naval exercises with Russia and China

26 February 2023 - 19:54
Chinese frigate Rizhao prepares for naval exercises with Russian and South African navies, in Richards Bay, February 22 2023. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
Chinese frigate Rizhao prepares for naval exercises with Russian and South African navies, in Richards Bay, February 22 2023. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS

The Mosi II naval exercises off Richards Bay, especially the SA Navy’s participation, have been ridiculed in both the international and local press (“How much damage to SA will its naval exercise with Russia do?”, February 17).

However, there could be more to it than smoke and mirrors. It is all happening on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Richards Bay for Armed Forces Day giving the exercises his blessing by association.

Geopolitically, China stands accused by US secretary of state Antony Blinken of supplying Russia with lethal aid. Mosi II is additional evidence that China and Russia are working together militarily. SA, as long suspected, has now declared for the Russian/Chinese axis and will face consequences from the US and Western Europe.

History tells us why this is happening. Dieter Gerhardt was a senior Russian spy unmasked in SA during the Cold War. He was the commander of the Simon’s Town naval base and had access to the Silvermine communications centre, which monitors all maritime traffic in the South Atlantic.  

The Cape route is still important, despite the Suez Canal, for shipping moving from the East to Europe and the US. The 2021 Ever Given Suez debacle illustrated how any disruption to the flow of intermediate goods can cripple European industry, something Russian President Vladimir Putin has already tried to do by withholding oil and gas.

In World War 2 the guns above Llandudno, with those on Robben Island, Fort Wynyard and the radar station at Fort Collins were designed to stop primarily German submarines from closing the Cape route, which they briefly succeeded in doing.

Another “accident” in the Suez Canal, coupled with a Chinese/Russian naval presence in Simon’s Town, could see history resonating in a rather unpleasant way.   

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Our shameful friendship with a rogue state

We are sailing stormy waters with Russia with nothing to gain
Opinion
1 week ago

How much damage to SA will its naval exercise with Russia do?

‘Some companies have asked us if it is still safe to engage with SA for business, because they fear possible consequences,’ a European ambassador say
National
1 week ago

China pledges deeper partnership with Russia

China's top envoy Wang Yi meets Putin after Biden reaffirmed security assurances for Nato’s ‘front-line’ states
World
4 days ago

Ageing SANDF asked to do more with less, time and time again

Steady erosion of the defence budget threatens the one professional arm of state that is called upon time and again to hold it all together where all ...
National
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Pravin Gordhan is a hypocrite
Opinion / Letters
2.
BRIAN KANTOR: University of Cape Town in trouble ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: The snouts in the trough left us in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
FRANS CRONJE: Finding positives amid the overly ...
Opinion
5.
BJORN LOMBORG: A second Green Revolution is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Our shameful friendship with a rogue state

Opinion / Editorials

Controversial naval exercises to begin under cloud of secrecy

National

SA dismisses furore about naval exercise with Russia and China

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.