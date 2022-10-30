Car bombs at busy Somalian market intersection kill at least 100

The government’s improved fiscal debt outlook and the possibility of a US Fed pivot could see SA bonds rally 100 basis points by end-2023, says Ninety One
Cash-strapped countries struggle to navigate a complex financing landscape
Communities, opposition parties dismayed by Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act and Traditional Courts Act
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Group’s core iron-ore business did not move a single tonne during the crippling Transnet strike of nearly two weeks
Sars will release balance of trade data, followed by electricity production numbers and PMIs
Locusts can travel 5km-130km in a day which makes it difficult to track and destroy them
Attack in Mogadishu was the deadliest since a truck bomb exploded at the same intersection in 2017
Trainer leapfrogs into fourth place in the national log as his stable enjoys huge success at Saturday’s Charity Mile meeting at Turffontein
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
Mogadishu — The two car bombs that exploded at Somalia’s education ministry, next to a busy market intersection, killed at least 100 people and wounded 300, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, warning that the death toll could rise.
Mogadishu’s K5 intersection is normally teeming with people buying and selling everything from food, clothing and water to foreign currency, but it was quiet on Sunday when emergency workers were still cleaning blood from the streets and buildings.
Saturday’s attack was the deadliest since a truck bomb exploded at the same intersection in October 2017, killing more than 500 people.
No-one immediately claimed responsibility, but Mohamud blamed the Islamist group Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.
The chair of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the attack and urged the international community to “redouble its efforts to ensure robust international support to Somalia’s institutions in their struggle to defeat terrorist groups”.
The first of the explosions hit the education ministry at about 2pm. The second hit as ambulances arrived and people gathered to help the victims.
Mohamed Moalim, who owns a small restaurant near the intersection, said his wife, Fardawsa Mohamed, a mother of six, rushed to the scene after the first explosion to try to help. “We failed to stop her,” he said. “She was killed by the second blast.”
The president said some of the wounded were in a serious condition and the death toll could rise. “Our people who were massacred ... included mothers with their children in their arms, fathers who had medical conditions, students who were sent to study, businessmen who were struggling with the lives of their families,” he said after visiting the scene.
Al-Shabaab militants, who are seeking to topple the government and establish their own rule based on an extreme interpretation of Islamic law, frequently stage attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere. But the group typically avoids claiming responsibility for attacks that result in large numbers of casualties.
With support from the US and allied local militias, the president has launched an offensive against Al-Shabaab, though results have been limited.
Abdullahi Aden said his friend, Ilyas Mohamed Warsame, was killed while travelling in his three-wheeled tuk tuk taxi to see relatives before returning to his home in Britain.
“We recognised the number plate of the tuk tuk, which was now rubble,” Aden said. “Exhausted and desperate, we found his body at midnight last night in hospital,” he said. “I can’t get the image out of my mind.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Car bombs at busy Somalian market intersection kill at least 100
Attack in Mogadishu was the deadliest since a truck bomb exploded at the same intersection in 2017
Mogadishu — The two car bombs that exploded at Somalia’s education ministry, next to a busy market intersection, killed at least 100 people and wounded 300, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, warning that the death toll could rise.
Mogadishu’s K5 intersection is normally teeming with people buying and selling everything from food, clothing and water to foreign currency, but it was quiet on Sunday when emergency workers were still cleaning blood from the streets and buildings.
Saturday’s attack was the deadliest since a truck bomb exploded at the same intersection in October 2017, killing more than 500 people.
No-one immediately claimed responsibility, but Mohamud blamed the Islamist group Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.
The chair of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the attack and urged the international community to “redouble its efforts to ensure robust international support to Somalia’s institutions in their struggle to defeat terrorist groups”.
The first of the explosions hit the education ministry at about 2pm. The second hit as ambulances arrived and people gathered to help the victims.
Mohamed Moalim, who owns a small restaurant near the intersection, said his wife, Fardawsa Mohamed, a mother of six, rushed to the scene after the first explosion to try to help. “We failed to stop her,” he said. “She was killed by the second blast.”
The president said some of the wounded were in a serious condition and the death toll could rise. “Our people who were massacred ... included mothers with their children in their arms, fathers who had medical conditions, students who were sent to study, businessmen who were struggling with the lives of their families,” he said after visiting the scene.
Al-Shabaab militants, who are seeking to topple the government and establish their own rule based on an extreme interpretation of Islamic law, frequently stage attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere. But the group typically avoids claiming responsibility for attacks that result in large numbers of casualties.
With support from the US and allied local militias, the president has launched an offensive against Al-Shabaab, though results have been limited.
Abdullahi Aden said his friend, Ilyas Mohamed Warsame, was killed while travelling in his three-wheeled tuk tuk taxi to see relatives before returning to his home in Britain.
“We recognised the number plate of the tuk tuk, which was now rubble,” Aden said. “Exhausted and desperate, we found his body at midnight last night in hospital,” he said. “I can’t get the image out of my mind.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Several people killed in car bomb attack on hotel in Somali port city
Seven casualties in Al-Shabaab suicide bombing in Somalia
At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed
Somalia appoints former al-Shabab co-founder as minister of religion
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.