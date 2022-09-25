JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Mogadishu — At least one soldier was killed and six others injured in Somalia on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military base in the west of the capital Mogadishu, a soldier and a hospital worker said.
Somalia’s Al-Qaeda-linked group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the bombing.
The suicide bomber had disguised himself as a regular soldier and joined others as they filed into a military base early on Sunday before he detonated the explosive, Capt Aden Omar, a soldier at the military base said.
“We lost one soldier and several others were injured. The bomber blew up himself at a check point,” he said.
A nurse at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu confirmed they had received one dead soldier and six others who were wounded.
Al-Shabaab claimed it had killed 32 soldiers.
“A mujahid suicide bomber killed 32 apostate soldiers and injured over 40 others inside a base in Mogadishu today,” Al Andalus radio station, which is affiliated with the group, said, quoting Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al-Shabaab’s military operations spokesperson.
Abu Musab said they had targeted the base because recruitment activity was being conducted there.
The Islamist group frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Somalia and elsewhere.
Al-Shabaab wants to topple Somalia’s central government and establish its own rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.
Reuters
Seven casualties in Al-Shabaab suicide bombing in Somalia
Al-Qaeda-linked group claims it killed far more soldiers at a military base west of Mogadishu
