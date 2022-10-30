×

National

Seven killed as gunmen open fire on Ennerdale street vendors

30 October 2022 - 18:03
Eleven people have been shot in Finetown, south of Johannesburg. Picture: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF
Eleven people have been shot in Finetown, south of Johannesburg. Picture: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF

Seven people were shot dead in Finetown, Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night when robbers targeted street vendors selling chicken feet, Gauteng police said.

Those killed included bystanders and vendors. Another five people were injured.

“It is reported that about four suspects tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet. The vendors allegedly resisted and threw stones at the suspects and their vehicle’s rear window was damaged,” provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.

“The suspects drove off and came back on foot after a while, armed with firearms. They then shot at the vendors and bystanders.

“Three men and a woman died on the scene, while two women died on arrival in hospital. Another five men and a woman are being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital.”

The incident happened on the corner of Beatrice and Phillips streets in Finetown at around 10pm.

Muridili said the provincial commissioner had mobilised maximum resources to investigate the shooting.

