Madrid — Jude Bellingham has taken Real Madrid by storm in a sparkling debut LaLiga campaign, exceeding sky-high expectations to help his team claim a record-extending 36th Spanish league title.

Real’s 36th LaLiga title was confirmed after their 3-0 win over Cádiz on Saturday was followed by a 4-2 defeat for Barcelona at Girona.

“It’s Bellingham’s league” has become a common phrase among football fans and pundits in Spain and that is proof of his stunning start with the Spanish giants.

The England midfielder’s affect at the age of 20 after he was signed from Borussia Dortmund last June can be measured by a raft of individual awards. He was named LaLiga’s player of the month in August and October, and is the only man to win the award more than once this season.