Five-goal Chelsea hammer West Ham, lift European chances

Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring a goal with teammates in their match against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, in London, Britain, on May 5 2024. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS
London — Chelsea boosted their chances of European football next season, thumping West Ham 5-0 in the Premier League, with Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson, with two, all getting on the scoresheet.
The 21-year-old Palmer latched on to a loose ball after a Madueke cross in the 15th minute and shot into the far corner across West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. It was his 21st league goal in his first season for the club.
Captain Gallagher also took advantage of a loose ball in the area after a tackle on Madueke and lashed his chance home on the half-hour with West Ham's defence in disarray.
Madueke turned from provider to scorer, and back, either side of halftime. He poked home from close range in the 36th minute after a corner and teed up Jackson for Chelsea’s fourth in the 48th.
Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring the second goal against West Ham United. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS
Jackson scored his second 10 minutes from time after latching on to a deep pass from Moises Caicedo and staying just onside according to a VAR check.
The result raised Chelsea to seventh in the table, overtaking Manchester United, who play on Monday, and putting them within striking range of qualification for the Europa League.
• Brighton & Hove Albion snapped a six-match winless run when they beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home after Joao Pedro scored an 87th-minute winner in a scrappy affair.
Simon Adingra had been Brighton’s busiest player throughout the game and his foray into the box late in the second half drew a foul from Villa fullback Ezri Konsa, which forced the referee to point to the spot.
Villa’s stand-in keeper Robin Olsen had made several saves to keep his side in the game and even denied Joao Pedro from the spot, but he could do nothing when the Brazilian headed home the rebound for his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.
The result moved Brighton up to 11th place with 47 points while Villa are fourth with 67 points.
Reuters
