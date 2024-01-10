Sport / Soccer

Bafana held by Lesotho in preparation match before Afcon

Goalless encounter played before the national side jets off to Ivory Coast on Thursday

10 January 2024 - 19:41
Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole in a tussle for the ball with Lesotho defender Lisema Lebokollane during their preparation match at Lucas Moripe Stadium, January 10 2024. Picture: SAFA MEDIA
Bafana Bafana wrapped up the SA leg of their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a 0-0 draw with Lesotho that was played behind closed doors at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday. 

The preparation match followed a four-day camp in Stellenbosch and Bafana fly out of the country to Ivory Coast on Thursday morning as one of the tournament underdogs. 

Bafana kick off their campaign against Mali at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Tuesday (10pm SA time) and complete their group campaign against Namibia on January 21 and former champions Tunisia on January 24. 

Coach Hugo Broos started the match with a strong line-up that saw Veli Mothwa in goal for Ronwen Williams. Siyanda Xulu and Nkosinathi Sibisi were partnered in central defence and Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau played as fullbacks. 

In the heart of the midfield, Broos deployed Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole in the deep lying position with Percy Tau as a false No 9, while Mihlali Mayambela and Thapelo Maseko were on the wings. 

Evidence Makgopa, who is expected to lead the line ahead of Orlando Pirates teammate Zakhele Lepasa, started the match as the lone striker. 

Defender Mothobi Mvala, who is a serious injury doubt for Afcon, missed the match while Williams and Themba Zwane were unused substitutions in a match in which Broos made wholesale changes in the second half to try to give almost all the players a run. 

On Tuesday, Broos made it clear that he won’t be focusing on the result but he will be interested in seeing the desire of his players. 

“For me it is not even a friendly game, it is a preparation game. This is a game to prepare for what will follow next week and for me the result is not so important against Lesotho.   

“Even in the worst-case scenario that we lose the game, for me it will not be the moment to doubt or criticise because I know what we did over the past four days in Stellenbosch.

“The only thing I want to see is players wanting to win the game and that’s all. This is a preparation game for me and that’s the most important thing,” he said. 

I don’t feel the love all the time, says Bafana skipper

Ronwen Williams urges South Africans to get behind the team at Afcon
Sport
11 hours ago

Mvala doubtful for Afcon, Zwane and Williams out of Lesotho warm-up

Coach Hugo Broos not concerned over the outcome of the preparation match for Bafana’s Afcon opener
Sport
1 day ago

Six players to watch at Afcon

As anticipation mounts, there are some players likely to grab the headlines
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana Bafana to get R7m if they win Afcon

SA football boss believes national team capable of competing for top honours
Sport
2 days ago
