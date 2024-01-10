Sport / Soccer

I don’t feel the love all the time, says Bafana skipper

10 January 2024 - 18:08
by SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams celebrates a win over Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 18 2023. File photo: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
As they go into the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says he doesn’t feel they have the solid backing of South Africans.   

The 34th edition of the Afcon, hosted by Ivory Coast, kicks off with the home side facing Guinea-Bissau in Abidjan on Saturday. Bafana will get their campaign on the road against Mali in Korhogo on Tuesday.   

Due to a series of disappointing results, accompanied by failures to qualify for major tournaments over the years, Bafana’s stock has declined and the national team has not enjoyed  strong support from the public.   

Williams said he understands why support is intermittent, but he urged locals to rally behind the team in the tournament.    

“Sometimes it’s there, sometimes it’s not. I don’t feel the love all the time, but I can understand why as well,” Williams said. “It’s because we haven’t done well for the longest time.

“So, we need to look at ourselves and say, ‘in the past two years we have done extremely well and we are in Afcon now; can we be consistent?’. Once we have consistency the support will come back. 

“But in saying that, one needs to support the team in the same way you support your family — in good and bad times. I urge the fans, the country, to get behind us because there’s a good thing going now. There’s going to be obstacles, ups and downs, but continue believing in us, pushing us to get better so we can find the consistency we need.”   

Williams, who missed the final preparation match against Lesotho on Wednesday, spoke of the niggling injury that sidelined him.   

“It’s just a niggle that I got on my knee. It’s something that recurs when I have played a lot of games and it’s just something I have been managing over the past year or so,” Williams said.   

“It’s nothing serious, it’s just something that I need to manage and look after. I’ve been getting wonderful treatment in camp since I got here. So, I will be on the pitch in no time.”   

Bafana leave for Ivory Coast on Thursday.

Mvala doubtful for Afcon, Zwane and Williams out of Lesotho warm-up

Coach Hugo Broos not concerned over the outcome of the preparation match for Bafana’s Afcon opener
Sport
1 day ago

Six players to watch at Afcon

As anticipation mounts, there are some players likely to grab the headlines
Sport
1 day ago

Beckenbauer revolutionised game and became icon of German sporting success

‘Der Kaiser’, who has died aged 78, captained his country to the 1974 World Cup title
Sport
1 day ago
