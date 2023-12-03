Galaxy head to Cup final after beating AmaZulu in Durban

Ethan Brooks of AmaZulu FC and Lehlohonolo Mojela of TS Galaxy FC in action during the semifinal match between AmaZulu and TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, December 3 2023. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
TS Galaxy will play Stellenbosch FC for the Carling Knockout Cup trophy and the R6.6m winners’ prize in the final of the competition on December 16 after beating AmaZulu 3-2 in an exciting semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
The match produced two goals in the referee’s optional to set up a thrilling finish. The Rockets scored two goals in the first half through Lehlohonolo Mojela (second minute) and Higor Vidal from the penalty spot (26th) before AmaZulu pulled a goal back through Augustine Kwem (76th).
Samir Nurković sealed the win for coach Sead Ramovic’s Galaxy in the 93rd minute before Junior Dion scored a consolation for Usuthu a minute later.
Galaxy got off to a dream start when Mojela scored moments after referee Masixole Bambiso’s whistle for kickoff. The opening goal came after Mpho Mvelase overturned the ball from Mondli Mbanjwa and found Mojela.
The forward was too fast for AmaZulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and put the ball past goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.
Mojela was brought down by Mothwa inside the box and won a penalty for the men from Mpumalanga. Brazilian midfielder Vidal converted the spot kick.
Galaxy goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari was in fine form making super saves from Riaan Hanamub, Hendrick Ekstein, Mphahlele and Junior Dion.
In the second half, Usuthu did not attack Galaxy’s goal with the same energy they produced in the first half. Galaxy have to be credited with the way they managed the game until the 76 minutes when Kwen pulled one back for Usuthu off the bench.
