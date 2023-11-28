Safa spells out what Lucas Radebe must do to be president

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The SA Football Association (Safa) has reacted to reports that Bafana Bafana legend and former captain Lucas Radebe aims to become its president.
In a statement released on behalf of Safa’s membership and national executive committees, the association made a number of points.
The statement reads that the media reports stated Radebe “is going to be president of Safa”. The reports, though, indicated only his desire to challenge for the presidency occupied by Danny Jordaan “in the future”, and frustration at the stumbling blocks in that endeavour.
Safa stated the following:
The Safa election was held in 2022 for a period of four years, making the next election due in 2026.
Unlike the US election, Safa elections do not have a vote for president only. The election is for president, national and provincial members [and] all NEC positions.
The voters are the 52 regions.
Any person who hopes to be a president must be nominated by any of the constituent groups and must pass the integrity test.
The South African Football Association (SAFA) responds to Lucas Radebe talk.
Safa said its governance committee will then publish the list of “eligible candidates”.
“In the meantime, we are focusing on delivering football programmes as per our mandate.”
The association then listed the mandates it is delivering, including, Bafana Bafana’s preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and Banyana Banyana’s qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
According to a report in Sunday World, Radebe is complaining of being pushed from pillar to post and appealing to the Safa leadership to make the task of running for president easier for him.
The report reads that Radebe wants Safa to follow the example of Cameroon, which has allowed playing legend Samuel Eto’o to successfully run as Fecafoot president.
“My question has always been based on the other leaders of football at the global level. Did they go through any structures?” Radebe told Sunday World.
“Having played for the national team makes me part of the structure of football. I have also served in one of the committees, so I don’t know what structure they want me to go to. It defeats the purpose of what we want to achieve, because the only thing we need is to see our football go forward and that will mean giving other people a chance.
“Yes, he [Jordaan] has done well, and we are where we are today because of his hard work, but unfortunately the game has evolved. New things are being implemented, new ideas are needed and the best people to do that are former players.
“So, all I am asking for is to be given a chance to also work and go to all the regions with my ideas. I am not asking for any favours but for an opportunity because this is not about me but the future and legacy of our football.”
Radebe, a Kaizer Chiefs and Leeds United legend, captained Bafana at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups in France and South Korea/Japan.
