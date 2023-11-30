Sport / Soccer

Mazembe infamous for dirty tricks in CAF competitions

Sundowns coach Mokwena ready for a hostile reception in DRC

Downs aim to carry winning momentum into combat with a tough team in Lubumbashi

30 November 2023 - 15:37
by Neville Khoza
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena remains unfazed at the possibility of hostile conditions when they face TP Mazembe in the Caf Champions League second group phase match at Stade TP Mazembe on Saturday (3pm).

Mazembe are known for their hostile treatment when they host teams in continental competitions, and Mokwena said his team are prepared for anything.

Sundowns head into the match on the back of impressive form in the domestic and continental competitions and won their first match in the group stage against Nouadhibou last week.

After Mazembe lost to Pyramids last weekend, they will aim to bounce back against Sundowns.

“Yeah, very important to keep our winning momentum going. It is an important game for us,” Mokwena said after their 2-0 victory over SuperSport United in the Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

“In my experience with the Champions League, there are probably three very hostile environments, and Lubumbashi is one of them.

“If it’s not number one, it is number two in the top three. That’s the biggest thing for us, but now we’ve played in Casablanca, we’ve played in Algeria, we played in Cairo and those were very hostile too.”

Having watched Mazembe play against the Pyramids in the first match last week, Mokwena identified what he expects to face on Saturday.

“I watched them against the Pyramids. I have a lot of homework. The players have to come in and we have to see where we have to improve.

“That’s the starting point before I can even talk about Mazembe. We have to recover the team, rest, drink lots of water and prepare ourselves to travel for what’s going to be a very difficult trip.

Mazembe are a “tough team and the game against the Pyramids was a very good match. You could see a level of physicality — that’s Champions League football for you.”

Sundowns enjoy a good record against Mazembe, having won the past their past three matches. They also won in Lubumbashi in 2021 in the group stages.

Mosimane has talks in North America, conversation in Europe and eye on Asia

Former Ahli Saudi and Al-Wahda coach is keeping his options open for next job
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns’ feet on ground after flying Champions League start

Coach Rulani Mokwena says huge amount of work remains to be done
Sport
3 days ago

Premier League talking points: Arsenal goalkeepers in spotlight

Aaron Ramsdale was outstanding for the Gunners last season, but has been nudged aside by on-loan David Raya
Sport
2 days ago
