Pirates’ Maela, Makhaula, Erasmus and others to return from injury

Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Orlando Pirates have given an injury update on several key players, with captain Innocent Maela, striker Kermit Erasmus and midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula expected back in training soon.
The Buccaneers said the Fifa international break has brought “much-needed respite”.
“The increase in the number of matches has clearly taken its toll on the squad, resulting in numerous injury setbacks this season,” Bucs said. “The 12 days provided by the break have offered some much-needed recovery time for head coach José Riveiro and his technical team.”
Pirates said Maela is expected back in training in December from his abductor injury, and Erasmus and Makhaula (both hamstring) will return on Tuesday and next week, respectively.
Midfielder Kabelo Dlamini (ankle) and attacker Lesedi Kapinga (hamstring) returned to training last week.
“Maela continues to make positive strides towards recovery after opting to undergo corrective surgery to a niggling groin strain. Bucs’ captain is four weeks post-op and is expected to return to training in December,” Pirates said.
“Makhaula is a week from making a full recovery after spending the past 18 days recovering from a hamstring strain.
“Kermit is expected to return to full training today [Tuesday] after recovering from a hamstring strain in the 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs.
Kabelo Dlamini, returned to full training last week, had suffered a grade 2 tear in training on October 12.
Kapinga has recovered from a grade 2 hamstring strain that has sidelined him for the past month. The 28-year-old has returned to full training.
“Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine continues to receive treatment after suffering a grade 1 tear in the Carling Black Label Knockout clash against Cape Town Spurs. The nature of the injury has a six- to eight-week recovery period and Chaine is now four weeks post-injury.
“[Left-back] Paseka Mako returned from national team duty complaining of discomfort in his knee. Tests were carried out that showed the 29-year-old had suffered a PCL [posterior cruciate ligament] tear ruling him out for up to six months. Mako has undergone successful surgery and is already one month post-op.
"[Right-back] Thabiso Monyane suffered a grade 2 tear of the MCL [medial collateral ligament in the knee] in the Soweto derby [Pirates’ 1-0 win against Kaizer Chiefs on November 11]. He is in the acute phase of rehab and expected to return to training in December.”
Pirates return from the Fifa break with their Premiership match against Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3.30pm).
