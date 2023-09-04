Live-wire businessman Greg Bortz, in his welcome address to guests at last Friday’s Cape Racing awards, eagerly outlined Cape Racing’s plans for the next 12 months, following its dancing on the edge of financial ruin just a year ago.
Businessman Greg Bortz lays out ambitious plan for Cape Racing
Live-wire businessman Greg Bortz, in his welcome address to guests at last Friday’s Cape Racing awards, eagerly outlined Cape Racing’s plans for the next 12 months, following its dancing on the edge of financial ruin just a year ago.
After the takeover and dramatic rejuvenation of the region’s racing by himself and bookmaking giant Hollywoodbets, Bortz pointed to a tangible new energy prevalent at Kenilworth racecourse, fostered by his new, focused management team.
“Our money is in, racing will go from strength to strength and when the EU’s bloodstock protocol process has been completed, buyers will want to come to Cape Town for one thoroughbred sale. I urge breeders to supply more foals before the demand comes, and I ask owners to buy more horses.”
Among Cape Racing’s other objectives already set in motion are:
* A further increase in stakes and bonus initiatives, with racehorse owners pivotal in planning; and the developing of Kenilworth Racecourse into a family-friendly entertainment centre which will always be active.
* New top-of-the-range running rails, kind to horses, for the entire racecourse.
* Finish-line enhancements and beautification, following the examples of major racecourses such as Melbourne’s Flemington Park.
* An enlarged winner’s circle and the moving of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th-placed enclosures to the front of the grandstand.
* The improving of training tracks and building of new stables to cope with the moving of trainers from upcountry to Cape Town.
* Property developments on the inside and outside Durbanville Racecourse, with a promise to reinvest all profits in racing.
* The concept of “coastal racing” to include the Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, for which Bortz and Hollywoodbets have submitted a R500m rescue offer to Gold Circle, and with projects and improvements similar to those in the Cape envisaged.
* In close co-operation with the National Horseracing Authority, a “zero-tolerance” policy towards trainers and veterinarians for use of prohibited substances. This goes to the all-important protection of the sport’s integrity.
Justin Snaith and Candice Bass-Robinson are set to dominate the meeting scheduled for Durbanville on Tuesday. The Cape’s two leading trainers have a number of up-and-coming three- and four-year-olds stepping out for prep runs into the summer season. Things will get interesting and talents will be revealed.
Snaith’s best of the day could be We’re Jamming on a course and distance of 1,250m in race 8 and fluent Juvenile winner Double Grand Slam, whose return after a rest will be closely watched. Bass-Robinson’s Max The Otter (race 7) should improve on his two most recent outings and presents each-way value at an opening call of 12-1.
Gareth van Zyl’s flashy grey, After The Rain, is well handicapped in race 3 over 1,250m.
DURBANVILLE SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Lip Sync (3) Strata (11) Future Star (6) Queen Of The Palace
2nd Race: (6) War Chariot (4) Gravity (3) William West (11) Connery
3rd Race: (1) After The Rain (4) Silver Falcon (5) Speed Machine (3) Tout A Fait
4th Race: (2) Redroseoflancaster (3) Princess Izzy (9) Pinstripe (10) Sun Spectacular
5th Race: (4) Ice Rain (3) Gimmethelimelight (6) Trip To Maputo (8) Enchanted Sky
6th Race: (9) Get Impressed (7) Apache Chief (4) Naushon (1) Diamond Rock
7th Race: (5) Max The Otter (3) Bardolino (1) Thunder Master (4) Pineapple Express
8th Race: (7) We’re Jamming (8) King Regent (1) San Pedro (6) Meu Capitano
9th Race: (6) Double Grand Slam (8) Oni San (5) Busy Lizzie (3) Unconquerable Lady
