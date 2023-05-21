Jarrod Bowen inspires West Ham to victory over struggling Leeds

Talks to avert a default on US debt are set to resume in Washington
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
A high-powered panel set up to probe governance at UCT recommended that Ngonyama be removed
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeezed profits
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have three days to see if he can form a government
Rain will suit Munster, who play in those conditions regularly
On the imperial coast of Biarritz, Chanel’s Open Sky Laboratory is drenched in camellias
West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen set up one goal and scored another to inspire his side to a 3-1 Premier League victory at the London Stadium on Sunday and deepen the relegation crisis at Leeds United.
Declan Rice and Manuel Lanzini were also on the scoresheet for the hosts as they rallied from a goal down after Rodrigo had given the visitors a first-half lead.
Leeds remain in the relegation zone with 31 points from 37 games, two points behind 17th-placed Everton with the home visit of Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season next Sunday. Everton welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park.
It completes an excellent week for West Ham, who climb to 14th in the table having booked their place in the Europa Conference League final with a win over AZ Alkmaar.
“We’re buzzing!” 😁Goalscorer Jarrod on the phone 📞 pic.twitter.com/MlszZvHlSX— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 21, 2023
“We’re buzzing!” 😁Goalscorer Jarrod on the phone 📞 pic.twitter.com/MlszZvHlSX
“If you look back on Thursday night, the first 15-20 minutes took its toll on us and we were probably not 100%, but as the game went on we completely dominated and in the end could have had six or seven, just wasteful with chances,” Rice told Sky Sports.
Leeds were ahead in the 17th minute when Weston McKennie’s long throw was volleyed into the net from 12m by Rodrigo, a sublime finish against a static West Ham defence.
The home side responded when Rice, in what could be his final home game for West Ham before a summer move, produced a neat finish at the back post from Bowen’s cross.
Leeds lost striker Patrick Bamford to injury 10 minutes before the end of the first half, a potential blow for next week’s match against Tottenham, and they failed to apply much pressure on the West Ham goal after that.
The home side dominated possession and hit the front with 18 minutes remaining as Danny Ings slipped Bowen in on goal with an excellent pass and the forward found the far corner with the outside of his left boot.
The points were sealed during injury-time when some brilliant footwork from Lucas Paqueta on the right wing saw him beat several defenders before laying on a tap-in for substitute Lanzini.
They might have added another very late on when Paqueta had a clear run on goal and, instead of shooting, tried to play in Rice for his second, but the ball was behind the midfielder.
“Obviously very disappointing,” Leeds manager Sam Allardyce said. “We had opportunities to get three points in the first half but unfortunately failings in the final third let us down. The second half was a bit of a battle, a bit of a struggle and then whatever we tried in terms of changes didn’t improve the situation for us.”
Brighton & Hove Albion ensured they will play in Europe next season for the first time in their history after beating Southampton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium, with teenage striker Evan Ferguson scoring twice.
Brighton lie sixth in the standings on 61 points and can no longer be caught by eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they are guaranteed a spot in Europe next season — either in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jarrod Bowen inspires West Ham to victory over struggling Leeds
West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen set up one goal and scored another to inspire his side to a 3-1 Premier League victory at the London Stadium on Sunday and deepen the relegation crisis at Leeds United.
Declan Rice and Manuel Lanzini were also on the scoresheet for the hosts as they rallied from a goal down after Rodrigo had given the visitors a first-half lead.
Leeds remain in the relegation zone with 31 points from 37 games, two points behind 17th-placed Everton with the home visit of Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season next Sunday. Everton welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park.
It completes an excellent week for West Ham, who climb to 14th in the table having booked their place in the Europa Conference League final with a win over AZ Alkmaar.
“If you look back on Thursday night, the first 15-20 minutes took its toll on us and we were probably not 100%, but as the game went on we completely dominated and in the end could have had six or seven, just wasteful with chances,” Rice told Sky Sports.
Leeds were ahead in the 17th minute when Weston McKennie’s long throw was volleyed into the net from 12m by Rodrigo, a sublime finish against a static West Ham defence.
The home side responded when Rice, in what could be his final home game for West Ham before a summer move, produced a neat finish at the back post from Bowen’s cross.
Leeds lost striker Patrick Bamford to injury 10 minutes before the end of the first half, a potential blow for next week’s match against Tottenham, and they failed to apply much pressure on the West Ham goal after that.
The home side dominated possession and hit the front with 18 minutes remaining as Danny Ings slipped Bowen in on goal with an excellent pass and the forward found the far corner with the outside of his left boot.
The points were sealed during injury-time when some brilliant footwork from Lucas Paqueta on the right wing saw him beat several defenders before laying on a tap-in for substitute Lanzini.
They might have added another very late on when Paqueta had a clear run on goal and, instead of shooting, tried to play in Rice for his second, but the ball was behind the midfielder.
“Obviously very disappointing,” Leeds manager Sam Allardyce said. “We had opportunities to get three points in the first half but unfortunately failings in the final third let us down. The second half was a bit of a battle, a bit of a struggle and then whatever we tried in terms of changes didn’t improve the situation for us.”
Brighton & Hove Albion ensured they will play in Europe next season for the first time in their history after beating Southampton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium, with teenage striker Evan Ferguson scoring twice.
Brighton lie sixth in the standings on 61 points and can no longer be caught by eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they are guaranteed a spot in Europe next season — either in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Master outshines apprentice as Man City win another title
Unstoppable Man City eye first of three titles
Newcastle coach prepared for ‘hardest bit’ in top-four chase
Arsenal crash and burn, while Man City take control
Brighton thrash Arsenal as Man City close in on title
Geordies show their mettle against Spurs
West Ham move out of drop zone with win over Southampton
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.