Brighton thrash Arsenal as Man City close in on title

Victory over Chelsea this weekend for Guardiola's side will wrap up a fifth title in six seasons

14 May 2023 - 19:51 MARTYN HERMAN
Brighton & Hove Albion's Julio Enciso scores their first goal against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, May 14 2023. Picture: JOHN SIBLEY/ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS

London — The flickering embers of Arsenal's Premier League title dream were all but extinguished as they suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Europe-chasing Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

With relentless Manchester City winning at Everton in the earlier kickoff to move four points clear, Arsenal knew only a victory would suffice to keep them in the hunt.

But they produced a laboured display against the crafty south coast club for whom Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan all scored after the break as Roberto De Zerbi's side moved up to sixth place.

Arsenal's former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard struck the crossbar in the first half, but Arsenal looked deflated after Enciso struck in the 51st minute and crestfallen when Undav lobbed over Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute.

Estupinan completed Arsenal's misery in stoppage time.

A fifth league defeat of the season left Arsenal on 81 points with two games remaining to City's 85 with three left and victory for Pep Guardiola's side next weekend against Chelsea would wrap up City's fifth title in six seasons.

Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton for their 11th consecutive victory.

Guardiola crossed the Goodison Park pitch to the raucous City fans and held up two fingers to denote the number of wins they need to clinch the title.

“From minute one we took the game in our hands,” the Spaniard told the BBC. “It was a brilliant performance at the end of a season. We need two more victories to be champions.

“We controlled the game. We were patient and attacked the spaces. Gundogan arriving in the box is amazing. Really, really important.”

Gundogan netted in the 37th minute when he brought down Riyad Mahrez’s cross in a crowd of Everton defenders and with his back to goal flicked a blind shot past keeper Jordan Pickford. Haaland headed in Gundogan’s cross two minutes later to extend his single-season Premier League scoring record to 36 goals.

Gundogan extended City’s lead soon after half-time with a curling free kick that sailed over Everton’s wall into the net.

City, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Everton at the Etihad Stadium this season, have won seven in a row at Goodison Park.

The champions created several scoring chances in the first half including two quick corners that failed to produce shots before they were rewarded for their hard work.

Haaland had a late chance at a second goal but sent his spectacular bicycle kick wide.

Everton also had opportunities. James Tarkowski struck the crossbar and Mason Holgate sent a close-range shot just wide, burying his face with his hands in frustration.

Guardiola’s team, who are also seeking their first Champions League title and have reached the FA Cup final, have a quick turnaround before they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

The teams drew 1-1 draw in Madrid last week.

First-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa secured a comfortable 2-0 home victory for Brentford over West Ham to ensure their best league finish since 1938.

West Ham manager David Moyes made seven changes to his starting line-up with one eye on the second leg of their Conference League semifinal away at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, where they lead 2-1.

Brentford move up to ninth place with 53 points from 36 games and will finish in the top half for the first time since they came sixth 85 years ago.

West Ham stayed 15th, six points clear of the relegation zone with two games to play.

Reuters  

