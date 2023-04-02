Sport / Soccer

Mokwena praises Sundowns for winning PSL title

Coach also congratulates club for ending top of Caf Champions League Group B

02 April 2023 - 18:07 Marc Strydom
Abubeker Nasir of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal against Coton Sport. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
Abubeker Nasir of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal against Coton Sport. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena congratulated his club on ending top of their Caf Champions League Group B and praised his players for a 2-1 win on Saturday night in their dead rubber against Coton Sport.

News of second-placed SuperSport United being held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United in Gqeberha, meaning Downs were crowned Premier Soccer League champions without kicking another ball in the league, filtered through to Pretoria at about 7.30pm. 

This appeared to prompt more of the Downs’ fans to make their way to Loftus Versfeld for a match against Coton Sport where the Brazilians, through to the Champions League quarterfinals, were playing for top place in the group. 

Downs’ decent turnout of supporters were in full voice long after the final whistle as the Brazilians ended the 90 minutes on a high from their dual Champions League and Premiership successes. 

Rulani Mokwena's post-match press conference after Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-1 win against Coton Sport.

Mokwena said the twin distractions of winning the league and having qualified for the Caf quarters made it a tricky game against Cameroonian outfit Coton Sport, who fought for the result despite being guaranteed last place and were playing to avoid the ignominy of not notching a point. 

“It was a bit difficult because we live in such a digital and social media space and whether you like it or not the players will know,” Mokwena said. 

“So my speech to them before the game was, ‘congratulations’, because you guys know about it, but now you’ve got [a game]’. 

“And really it’s something they need to be congratulated for. And sometimes in SA it’s downplayed, and maybe we are victims of our own success where people undermine the difficulties of winning the Premier League. 

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Coton Sport highlights,

“The league title is the hardest to win in any country. You’ve got to play against 15 opponents home and away and the competition lasts eight or nine months. There’s no other competition any team competes in that lasts as long. 

“Sometimes maybe because of the way it may be perceived, and people start to think it looks easy, that’s actually the most difficult. And tonight’s was maybe a game like that where we had to not be in a celebratory mood because we’d won the championship.

“And maybe people might not think that but it’s so difficult to have the level of consistency that this group has shown over the number of games we’ve played — having to win and win and win and win without getting tired is not easy. 

“There’s a level of complacency that creeps in. To not allow that and stay at a good competitive mental level is very difficult. I think not enough credit is given to this group for that.” 

Mokwena said the game against Coton Sport was tough “against a team that, even though they didn’t have much to play for put up a brave fight”. 

“Congratulations to the football club, Mamelodi Sundowns, and to the players, technical staff and everybody associated with the club on qualifying for the quarterfinals.”

The Champions League quarterfinal draw will be held on Tuesday. 

Sundowns meet Cape Town City at Loftus on Tuesday in the first of their seven remaining league games where the Brazilians still have the Premiership records of 71 points in the 16-team era, and even 74 in the 18-team era, to play for. 

The most points Downs (59 points) can end on is 80. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Mokwena praises Sundowns for winning PSL title
Sport / Soccer
2.
Markram makes merry as Proteas close in on World ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Verstappen dodges crashes to ace Australian Grand ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Amputee athlete Puseletso Mabote ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Lions won’t change their ways
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Sundowns on the verge of another title

Sport / Soccer

Bafana on their way to Nations Cup finals

Sport / Soccer

Race to be PSL runner-up could go down to the wire

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.