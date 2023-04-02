Mokwena praises Sundowns for winning PSL title

Investors caught off guard by Opec+ production cut, which poses new risk for global economy
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena congratulated his club on ending top of their Caf Champions League Group B and praised his players for a 2-1 win on Saturday night in their dead rubber against Coton Sport.
News of second-placed SuperSport United being held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United in Gqeberha, meaning Downs were crowned Premier Soccer League champions without kicking another ball in the league, filtered through to Pretoria at about 7.30pm.
This appeared to prompt more of the Downs’ fans to make their way to Loftus Versfeld for a match against Coton Sport where the Brazilians, through to the Champions League quarterfinals, were playing for top place in the group.
Downs’ decent turnout of supporters were in full voice long after the final whistle as the Brazilians ended the 90 minutes on a high from their dual Champions League and Premiership successes.
Rulani Mokwena's post-match press conference after Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-1 win against Coton Sport.
Mokwena said the twin distractions of winning the league and having qualified for the Caf quarters made it a tricky game against Cameroonian outfit Coton Sport, who fought for the result despite being guaranteed last place and were playing to avoid the ignominy of not notching a point.
“It was a bit difficult because we live in such a digital and social media space and whether you like it or not the players will know,” Mokwena said.
“So my speech to them before the game was, ‘congratulations’, because you guys know about it, but now you’ve got [a game]’.
“And really it’s something they need to be congratulated for. And sometimes in SA it’s downplayed, and maybe we are victims of our own success where people undermine the difficulties of winning the Premier League.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Coton Sport highlights,
“The league title is the hardest to win in any country. You’ve got to play against 15 opponents home and away and the competition lasts eight or nine months. There’s no other competition any team competes in that lasts as long.
“Sometimes maybe because of the way it may be perceived, and people start to think it looks easy, that’s actually the most difficult. And tonight’s was maybe a game like that where we had to not be in a celebratory mood because we’d won the championship.
“And maybe people might not think that but it’s so difficult to have the level of consistency that this group has shown over the number of games we’ve played — having to win and win and win and win without getting tired is not easy.
“There’s a level of complacency that creeps in. To not allow that and stay at a good competitive mental level is very difficult. I think not enough credit is given to this group for that.”
Mokwena said the game against Coton Sport was tough “against a team that, even though they didn’t have much to play for put up a brave fight”.
“Congratulations to the football club, Mamelodi Sundowns, and to the players, technical staff and everybody associated with the club on qualifying for the quarterfinals.”
The Champions League quarterfinal draw will be held on Tuesday.
Sundowns meet Cape Town City at Loftus on Tuesday in the first of their seven remaining league games where the Brazilians still have the Premiership records of 71 points in the 16-team era, and even 74 in the 18-team era, to play for.
The most points Downs (59 points) can end on is 80.
