What Sundowns need to do to clinch the Premiership title

As things stand on the Premier Soccer League log, Mamelodi Sundowns need seven more points or two wins and a draw to mathematically wrap up the title.

Of course, that equation is formed in relation to second-placed SuperSport United winning their next three matches, a not completely unlikely scenario, given Gavin Hunt’s team have earned three points in each of their past three league games.

Runaway leaders Sundowns (56 points from 22 games) have a 17-point gap over Matsatsantsa (39 from 22) as the Brazilians face Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm) in their eighth-last fixture before the season ends in May.

Depending on results around them — and Downs maintaining their winning form — Rhulani Mokwena’s team could wrap up the title in the next three weeks.