AmaZulu ditch ‘Fohloza’ as head coach

Romain Folz will be advising the president about the technical aspects of the club’s ‘vision 2023’

04 April 2023 - 18:14 SAZI HADEBE
Then AmaZulu head coach Romain Folz and assistant Ayanda Dlamini during a DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 18. Folz has been redeployed to technical adviser and Dlamni is now the caretaker coach. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
AmaZulu assistant coach Ayanda Dlamini has been elevated to caretaker coach after head coach Romain Folz was shifted to a technical director role on Tuesday.       

Folz, whose appointment at just 32 years of age to two Premiership clubs — Marumo Gallants and Usuthu — raised eyebrows, was redeployed after a string of unconvincing results of three defeats, a draw and a victory in AmaZulu’s past five Premier Soccer League matches. 

During that period, Usuthu were also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup last 16 by third-tier club Dondol FC.

The 12th-placed Durban team lost 1-0 to 13th-placed fellow relegation battlers Swallows FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Folz, who was given the nickname “Fohloza” (one who is capable of crushing his opponents) by Usuthu owner Sandile Zungu, signed a three-year contract with the club despite having no record of success in his coaching career.

Folz will be “advising the president of the technical aspects of AmaZulu’s “vision 2023”.

“The game is results-driven and occupying 12th position with six matches to go, it is clear the performance is not fitting of a club like AmaZulu. Dlamini has a huge task preparing the team for the upcoming match against Cape Town [City] this weekend.” 

Usuthu said in his new role Folz will be “expected not to interfere with the day-to-day running of the team”. 

Dlamini takes charge of Usuthu’s league game against fifth-placed Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).

Manqoba Mngqithi, the senior coach at Sundowns whose contract is expiring at the end of the season, has been linked with a return to the Durban team in the past.

