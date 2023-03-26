Sport / Soccer

Hugo Broos is not quitting Bafana Bafana

I still believe in the team I built, says national coach

26 March 2023 - 18:10 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos looks dejected during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Liberia at Orlando Stadium. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has apologised for his behaviour after SA’s shocking performance against Liberia on Friday and has reaffirmed his commitment to the national team. 

Bafana were held to a 2-2 draw by the West African minnows despite leading 2-0 at halftime in an African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg. 

An incensed Broos left the dugout while the game was still on when Liberia’s Mohammed Sangare scored the equaliser on 91 minutes, sparking rumours that he was quitting his job. Broos did not pitch up later for his postmatch media conference and sent assistant coach Helman Mkhalele in his place. 

Media who were present refused to interview former Bafana star Mkhalele, and demanded  that Broos appear to answer their questions. Broos did arrive later but did not take any questions, just apologised by saying, “There is too much disappointment, too much frustration and too much anger in my body. If I say what I think, it will not be nice.” 

In a statement issued by SA Football Association (Safa) on Saturday, Broos dismissed suggestions that he ever considered quitting Bafana and said he still believes in his players. 

“So, I think the most important thing now is that the players know I still believe in them,” Broos said. “They must not believe that because I was frustrated, angry and disappointed yesterday, I don’t believe in the team. I believe in the team because I built it. I know we have good players, and I know this team is able to qualify for the Afcon. 

“So, I think that’s what they’re waiting for now, to see a coach who still believes in them. Then we will prepare for that difficult game in Monrovia on Tuesday, and I hope we will not make the same mistakes in that game because it was very clear that we are the better team. 

“And let’s be clear again that I still believe in the team and that I want to go with them to the Afcon next year in Côte d’Ivoire [Ivory Coast]. So, there is no doubt about it, and I will again do everything I can to win on Tuesday, and to assure qualification for Afcon in January next year. So let there be no doubt about that.” 

Bafana need to beat Liberia on Tuesday to book their place in Afcon. The game kicks off at 6pm SA time.

