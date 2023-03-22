MOGAMAD ALLIE: Big week ahead as Bafana push for a place at Nations Cup

While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
Among the design principles to be followed is not to confine the task to technocrats and their political principals
Zuma’s legal team argues that issues raised must be heard and decided by the court hearing the criminal matter against the senior state advocate and the journalist
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
The insurer’s earnings base has changed due to sale of Hastings Group stake, and unbundling of Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stake
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
A poll has found that about half of Americans believe the investigation is politically motivated, but a large majority find it believable that the former president paid the money
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Boliden says it is committed to reducing its carbon-dioxide emissions by 40% by 2030, and electrification of transport will play a crucial role in this goal
The next week is a big one for SA football as both the senior men’s national team and the under-23s seek to secure qualification for their respective Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.
For Bafana Bafana, it will be a case of aiming to return to an event they qualified for only three times in the past seven editions, including as emergency hosts in 2013 when the Nations Cup was moved from Libya due to the civil war in that country. ..
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Big week ahead as Bafana push for a place at Nations Cup
