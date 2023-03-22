Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Big week ahead as Bafana push for a place at Nations Cup

If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year

22 March 2023 - 05:00 Mogamad Allie

The next week is a big one for SA football as both the senior men’s national team and the under-23s seek to secure qualification for their respective Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. 

For Bafana Bafana, it will be a case of aiming to return to an event they qualified for only three times in the past seven editions, including as emergency hosts in 2013 when the Nations Cup was moved from Libya due to the civil war in that country.  ..

