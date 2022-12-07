Ramos stunned by Portugal start ahead of Ronaldo

Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos was as surprised as anyone at being named in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s 6-1 hammering of Switzerland in the World Cup last-16, and managing to score a hat-trick was beyond his imagination.

Making his first World Cup start, Ramos smashed three goals past the Swiss and set up another to propel Portugal into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

Ramos, 21, made headlines before kick-off when the teams were announced, picked by Fernando Santos to lead the attack in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was relegated to the bench.