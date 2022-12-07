Sport / Soccer

Fifa hails global nature of ‘best ever’ World Cup

07 December 2022 - 14:34 Nick Mulvenney
Fifa president Gianni Infantino is seen prior to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 3 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FRANCOIS NEL
Fifa president Gianni Infantino is seen prior to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 3 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FRANCOIS NEL

Doha — Fifa president Gianni Infantino has hailed the group stage of the Qatar World Cup as the “best ever” and said the number of upsets and geographic breadth of the teams progressing indicated that football was becoming ever more global.

Former champions Argentina, Spain, Germany and Brazil all suffered shock group-stage losses and Africa, Asia and North America were represented in the last 16 along with traditional powerhouses South America and Europe.

Infantino said the matches — “played in beautiful stadiums” — had already attracted a TV audience of over 2-billion viewers.

“Fantastic atmosphere, great goals, incredible excitement, surprises, small teams beating big teams,” he said in comments released by Fifa on Wednesday.

“Well, there are no more small teams and no more big teams. The level is very, very equal. For the first time, national teams from all continents are going to the knockout phase, for the first time in history. This shows that football is becoming truly global.”

Infantino has pushed through the expansion of the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 for the next edition, which will be held across 16 cities in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Fifa was heavily criticised in some quarters for awarding the hosting rights to Qatar because of allegations of corruption and human rights violations.

Infantino rounded on European critics of the host nation in his pre-tournament address, accusing them of hypocrisy and adding that engagement was the only way to improve human rights.

On Wednesday he said he had been delighted with the number of fans crowding into the stadiums and fanzones in the country and thought the final TV viewership figures would exceed 5-billion.

“At the end, we simply want to give some joy and some smiles to people all over the world,” he said. “That’s what football is about, that’s what the World Cup is about, and that’s what should also happen from now until the end. We have already seen some great action on the field, which  is the most important part.”

Reuters

Only ‘complete reboot’ can save Chinese football

An article has contrasted the failures of the men’s team with Japan and South Korea, which made the round of 16 in Qatar
5 hours ago

Brave Morocco advance as Spain flop in shoot-out

Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
19 hours ago

Van Dijk is one up over Messi, but still rates him best

Netherlands captain says it is an honour to play against the Argentinian superstar he will face again in their quarterfinal clash on Friday
22 hours ago
