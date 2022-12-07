Fifa hails global nature of ‘best ever’ World Cup

The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
DA-led provincial government points to dire state of existing SOEs and the lack of funds to justify the proposal
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
The group said it expects to increase its dividend payout ratio to at least 50% for the year
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Paint hurled at La Scala by members of Ultima Generazione movement
Despite being seen as under-performers, SA matches them Down Under
Start-ups that make surprisingly tasty imitation treats are touting supply chains free from ethical and environmental issues
Doha — Fifa president Gianni Infantino has hailed the group stage of the Qatar World Cup as the “best ever” and said the number of upsets and geographic breadth of the teams progressing indicated that football was becoming ever more global.
Former champions Argentina, Spain, Germany and Brazil all suffered shock group-stage losses and Africa, Asia and North America were represented in the last 16 along with traditional powerhouses South America and Europe.
Infantino said the matches — “played in beautiful stadiums” — had already attracted a TV audience of over 2-billion viewers.
“Fantastic atmosphere, great goals, incredible excitement, surprises, small teams beating big teams,” he said in comments released by Fifa on Wednesday.
“Well, there are no more small teams and no more big teams. The level is very, very equal. For the first time, national teams from all continents are going to the knockout phase, for the first time in history. This shows that football is becoming truly global.”
Infantino has pushed through the expansion of the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 for the next edition, which will be held across 16 cities in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026.
Fifa was heavily criticised in some quarters for awarding the hosting rights to Qatar because of allegations of corruption and human rights violations.
Infantino rounded on European critics of the host nation in his pre-tournament address, accusing them of hypocrisy and adding that engagement was the only way to improve human rights.
On Wednesday he said he had been delighted with the number of fans crowding into the stadiums and fanzones in the country and thought the final TV viewership figures would exceed 5-billion.
“At the end, we simply want to give some joy and some smiles to people all over the world,” he said. “That’s what football is about, that’s what the World Cup is about, and that’s what should also happen from now until the end. We have already seen some great action on the field, which is the most important part.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fifa hails global nature of ‘best ever’ World Cup
Doha — Fifa president Gianni Infantino has hailed the group stage of the Qatar World Cup as the “best ever” and said the number of upsets and geographic breadth of the teams progressing indicated that football was becoming ever more global.
Former champions Argentina, Spain, Germany and Brazil all suffered shock group-stage losses and Africa, Asia and North America were represented in the last 16 along with traditional powerhouses South America and Europe.
Infantino said the matches — “played in beautiful stadiums” — had already attracted a TV audience of over 2-billion viewers.
“Fantastic atmosphere, great goals, incredible excitement, surprises, small teams beating big teams,” he said in comments released by Fifa on Wednesday.
“Well, there are no more small teams and no more big teams. The level is very, very equal. For the first time, national teams from all continents are going to the knockout phase, for the first time in history. This shows that football is becoming truly global.”
Infantino has pushed through the expansion of the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 for the next edition, which will be held across 16 cities in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026.
Fifa was heavily criticised in some quarters for awarding the hosting rights to Qatar because of allegations of corruption and human rights violations.
Infantino rounded on European critics of the host nation in his pre-tournament address, accusing them of hypocrisy and adding that engagement was the only way to improve human rights.
On Wednesday he said he had been delighted with the number of fans crowding into the stadiums and fanzones in the country and thought the final TV viewership figures would exceed 5-billion.
“At the end, we simply want to give some joy and some smiles to people all over the world,” he said. “That’s what football is about, that’s what the World Cup is about, and that’s what should also happen from now until the end. We have already seen some great action on the field, which is the most important part.”
Reuters
Only ‘complete reboot’ can save Chinese football
Brave Morocco advance as Spain flop in shoot-out
Van Dijk is one up over Messi, but still rates him best
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
England’s Saka ready for World Cup penalties despite Euro 2020 miss
Return of Brazilian swagger boots out South Korea
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Qatar 2022 has been a good World Cup for Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.